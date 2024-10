Call for Submissions from Tertiary, Secondary and Primary School Students Showcase their Ideal Green and Smart City

Details of "My Green Space" Student Competition 2024-2025:

Primary Divisions

Junior Primary (P1 - P3)

Senior Primary (P4 - P6)

Secondary Divisions

Junior Secondary (S1 - S3)

Senior Secondary (S4 - S6)

Tertiary Division

Students from Local and Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institutions



Application of Sustainability from the Environment, Economics and Social Aspects / Green Building Concepts

40%

Originality, Creativity and Innovation

20%

Effectiveness of Presentation

20%

Consideration for Implementation

20%



Champion

Cash HK$8,000, Trophy & Certificate

(1 individual / 1 group)

1st Runner-up

Cash HK$4,000 & Certificate

(1 individual / 1 group)

2nd Runner-up

Cash HK$3,000 & Certificate

(1 individual / 1 group)

Merit Award

Cash HK$1,000 & Certificate

(3 individuals / 3 groups)

Special Prize: "Innovative Idea Award"

Cash HK$3,000 & Certificate

(1 awardee each in Primary School Divisions, Secondary School Divisions and Tertiary Division / 3 in Total)



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 October 2024 - To enhance public understanding and awareness of green buildings, thehas establishedsince 2011. This Competition encourages students to apply creative ideas related to green building concepts in their living environments, developing an ideal green space. Now in its tenth edition, the HKGBC is privileged to have theas thefor this edition, collaborating to educate the younger generation about green building knowledge and nurture them to become pioneers in promoting green building concepts through this year's theme "".As sustainability development has become a global concern, the United Nations Summit on Sustainable Development adopted, which includes the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) to establish a global blueprint for fostering peace, prosperity, and sustainable development. To achieve the goals of sustainable development, all sectors of society mustacross various strategies.Hence, the theme for this edition is "", encouraging participants to unleash their creativity and imagination.To foster connections and exchanges among students from local and Greater Bay Area, and to bring together young minds from different backgrounds, the Competition welcomes the participation ofto share their diverse perspectives and innovative ideas on creating an ideal green and smart city, working together to drive a sustainable future.The Competition comprises. Entry formats include. All entries must include at least one building, regardless of its building type.The Judging Panel will assess the entries based on four aspects: Application of Sustainability and/or Green Building Concepts; Originality, Creativity and Innovation; Effectiveness of Presentation and Consideration for Implementation. Each division will have a, withalong with a Trophy and Certificate. Theis specially established in each division, offering aand a certificate to encourage students to fully demonstrate their innovative ideas in their entries.. The Assessments will be conducted from May to June 2025. Winners will be invited to attend the Award Presentation Ceremony cum Exhibition in August 2025.To encourage experiential learning among entrants regarding local green building designs, the HKGBC will organise. Each Tour will include a Training Workshop to impart green building knowledge and introduce Competition guidelines. To further promote the concept and importance of green building, the Tour will also welcome the participation of entrants' families, friends and teachers, or anyone who is interested in the Competition.Besides, awill be launched to support the entrants throughout the Competition. A group of young green building experts, Green Building Young Leaders (GBYLs), will assist entrants with. The Scheme also offers entrants a valuable opportunity to connect with young green building professionals, providing guidance for their learning and personal development while inspiring them in their pursuits.Registration Period: From now until 31 December 2024 6:00pmEntry Submission Deadline: 31 March 2025 6:00pmOnline Registration: https://competition.hkgbc.org.hk/en/register_form.php



Eligibility:1. The Competition is open to students from local and Greater Bay Area Tertiary Institutions or local Secondary and Primary School for the academic year 2024/25.2. Students may participate either individually or in a group of up to 6 students.3. Each entrant is only allowed to submit 1 competition entry, either individually or in group.Divisions:Judging Criteria:Prizes:For details of the Competition, please visit the Competition website:

About the Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC)

The Hong Kong Green Building Council (HKGBC) is a non-profit, member-led organisation established in 2009 and has become a public body under the Prevention of Bribery Ordinance since 2016. The HKGBC strives to promote the standard and development of sustainable buildings in Hong Kong. The HKGBC also aims to raise green building awareness by engaging the government, the industry and the public, and to develop practical solutions for Hong Kong's unique, subtropical built environment of high-rise, high density urban area, leading Hong Kong to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 and to become a world's exemplar of green building development. The Founding Members of the HKGBC include the Construction Industry Council (CIC), the Business Environment Council (BEC), the BEAM Society Limited (BSL) and the Professional Green Building Council (PGBC).



To learn more about the HKGBC, please visit www.hkgbc.org.hk.



Hong Kong Green Building Council