The Jellyfish Pavilion of Expo 2025 Osaka is curated by musician, mathematician, and STEAM educator Sachiko Nakajima as a co-creation space that brings science, technology, and art together to work towards the goals of the Expo2025. Activities and performances promoting sustainable development and the enhancement of well-being from different parts of the world are broadcast on the 360-degree screen in the pavilion. Thematic talks are held there every day. Comfiknit is showcasing its health-promoting fabric innovation in collaboration with MIT and Nagasaki University, Japan, in the Jellyfish Pavilion.

Comfiknit is a fabric innovator and spearhead of well fashion, dedicated to developing fabrics intelligence for skin microclimate management that makes our fabrics work in sync with the human body for optimal performance of evaporative cooling, moisturizing, protection and healing. Based in Hong Kong Science & Technology Parks, Comfiknit presents a range of wellness-focused products: Active wear, Moisturizing Travel wear, Daily wear and Eczema-friendly clothing （ Eczewear ) www.comfiknit.com

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.