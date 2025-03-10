Diginex Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company, with subsidiaries located in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Diginex Limited conducts operations through its wholly owned subsidiary Diginex Solutions (HK) Limited, a Hong Kong corporation ("DSL") and DSL is the sole owner of (i) Diginex Services Limited, a corporation formed in the United Kingdom and (ii) Diginex USA LLC, a limited liability company formed in the State of Delaware. DSL commenced operations in 2020, and is a software company that empowers businesses and governments to streamline ESG, climate, and supply chain data collection and reporting. DSL is an impact technology business that helps organizations address the some of the most pressing ESG, climate and sustainability issues, utilizing blockchain, machine learning and data analysis technology to lead change and increase transparency in corporate social responsibility and climate action. Diginex Limited was listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market (NASDAQ: DGNX) in January 2025 and cross-listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Open Market) and the Tradegate Exchange under the symbol 'I0Q' in February 2025. Diginex's products and services solutions enable companies to collect, evaluate and share sustainability data through easy-to-use software. For more information, please visit the Company's website: https://www.diginex.com/ .

