ISTANBUL, TURKEY - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2025 – The report "Evolving Legacy: Decoding the Scientific Trajectory of Chinese Medicine" released today by Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU) and Elsevier, reveals the growing impact of Chinese Medicine research on global healthcare and modern health challenges. In this context, "Chinese Medicine research" encompasses not only clinical practice, but also basic and translational science, AI-driven systems medicine, and the network pharmacology of herbal formulas. This first bibliometric analysis of Chinese Medicine research from 2014 to 2023 highlights the field's rapid growth, interdisciplinarity, and societal impact on Digital Health and Systems Medicine.Key findings from the report include:Chinese Medicine's mainstream integration lacks a global, transparent, evidence-based framework. To elevate its scientific profile, key strategies include developing internationally accepted clinical guidelines through expert consensus, enhancing trial reporting standards to improve research quality, and fostering interdisciplinary, cross-regional collaboration to drive innovation and systemic impact."'Evolving Legacy' demonstrates how Chinese Medicine research has matured into a global, evidence-informed field," said"We envision a future where data science and AI illuminate what Chinese Medicine research has long intimated, providing deeper insights into health classifications and compound interventions. The next frontier is using Chinese Medicine research to uncover insights possibly overlooked in Digital Health and Systems Medicine, strengthening their scientific foundation and impact.""This report offers unprecedented insights into Chinese Medicine's evolving scientific landscape," added. "It illuminates the growing global impact of Chinese Medicine research and its role in diversified healthcare solutions, making a vital step towards bridging traditional knowledge with modern validation for the benefit of global health."The report was developed using Elsevier's bibliometric tools, Scopus and SciVal, based on a comprehensive dataset and case studies compiled in collaboration with HKBU Chinese Medicine research experts. The report can be accessed on https://cm-evaluation.scm.hkbu.edu.hk/ Hashtag: #HKBU

