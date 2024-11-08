Home Action Party (HAP) Celebrates 10 Years of Innovation Transforming Over 500 Homes

Since its establishment in 2014, HAP has been on a mission to redefine modern living. What started as a small operation focused on smart home installations has evolved into a full-spectrum service provider, integrating advanced technologies in home automation, security, networking, and luxury living. HAP works with renowned brands such as Control4, Bowers & Wilkins, and Marantz to ensure top-tier solutions for their clients. From Control4 app integration to manage smart lighting, security, and entertainment, to future-proofing homes with Wi-Fi 7 technology for seamless high-speed internet coverage, HAP's offerings cater to every aspect of the modern smart home. Their collaboration with Bowers & Wilkins enhances the luxury experience with premium audio solutions, including multi-room music systems and private home cinema setups.
As part of its 10-year milestone, HAP is introducing new offerings tailored to discerning homeowners. These include multi-room music systems providing synchronised audio throughout the home, private home entertainment rooms transforming living spaces into personal cinemas with high-end audiovisual setups, and luxury living solutions that fuse technology with elegance to create bespoke smart home designs.
Hashtag: #HomeActionParty #HAP
https://www.hap.sg/
https://www.facebook.com/homeactionparty
https://www.instagram.com/home_action_party/
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Home Action Party (HAP)
Home Action Party is a premier smart home automation provider in Singapore, specialising in tailor-made smart home solutions for both residential and commercial clients. Since 2014, HAP has completed numerous projects, offering services such as home automation, smart lighting, home security, and multi-room audio systems. HAP is dedicated to providing smart home technologies that enhance modern living.
For further information or inquiries, please visit https://www.hap.sg.
Home Action Party (HAP)