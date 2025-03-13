HL Assurance Becomes First in Singapore to Launch Core Travel Insurance Coverage Add-Ons

HL Assurance Singapore is a trusted provider of comprehensive general insurance solutions, offering reliable protection for individuals and businesses. As part of the Hong Leong Group, the company provides innovative, customer-first insurance with flexible coverage and seamless digital experiences. Its portfolio includes travel, home, maid, motor, and business insurance, offering simple, accessible, and hassle-free protection for every need. Learn more at hlas.com.sg

The "Pre-existing medical conditions" add-on provides expanded protection for travellers with ongoing health issues, while the "Reduced flight delay payout time" add-on allows claims after just three hours of delay, down from the standard six.Lastly, the "Loss of frequent flyer miles" add-on safeguards valuable travel rewards, ensuring that frequent flyers don't lose accumulated miles due to cancellations.

