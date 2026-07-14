HKSTP presented a strong innovation line up at LEAP East 2026, with over 30 park companies showcasing innovations across Life and Health Tech, GreenTech & Sustainability, Smart Cities & Urban Tech, and AI, Data & Robotics. (Pictured: Cordelia Chung, Chairman of HKSTP (front row, 8th from left); Terry Wong, CEO of HKSTP (front row, 7th from left); Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer (5th from left); Hilda Chan, Chief Marketing Officer of HKSTP (front row, 6th from left); Filla Mak, Chief Property and Asset Officer (front row, 9th from left).)

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