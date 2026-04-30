Having led 100+ Hong Kong tech firms to SE Asia over the past year, accelerating global expansion through strategic collaboration

HKSTP debuted as an official exhibitor at Southeast Asia’s largest public safety conference, Milipol TechX Summit 2026 (MTX 2026). Eric Or, Chief Ecosystem Development Officer and Gladys Oon, Director of Partnerships and Account Management of HKSTP, officiated the opening of HKSTP Pavilion.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 30 April 2026 - Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation continues to deepen its innovation and technology (I&T) collaboration with Southeast Asia, actively playing an orchestrating role in supporting Hong Kong's tech firms go global. HKSTP debuted as an official exhibitor at Southeast Asia's largest public safety conference, Milipol TechX Summit 2026 (MTX 2026). Under the theme "Supercharging Innovation for Our Safer Tomorrow", MTX 2026 is a strategic platform to advance business opportunities through government-backed collaboration. HKSTP showcased 10 park companies presenting breakthrough public safety solutions and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore's TechX Ventures (TechX, a private subsidiary by the HTX - Home Team Science and Technology Agency of Singapore) — HKSTP's first MoU signed with an organization in Southeast Asia — establishing a structured framework to advance cross-border innovation partnerships focused on practical applications in public safety.Singapore and Hong Kong share a substantive relationship, grounded in regular high-level engagement. These include the Prime Minister of Singapore's official visit to Hong Kong last month, during which he met with the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and visited the Hong Kong Park of the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone (the Hong Kong Park in the Loop). The I&T connection also features HKSTP-led delegations to Singapore platforms such as Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology (SWITCH) and SLINGSHOT 2025, etc. Over the past year, more than 100 HKSTP park companies explored Southeast Asian opportunities, securing over HK$25 million in confirmed business deals with additional potential contracts exceeding HK$20 million directly supported by HKSTP., said, "At HKSTP, we enable innovators to solve real public safety challenges where trust and demonstrated results matter most. Collaborating with TechX and Singapore's Public Safety ecosystem gives ventures faster access to decision-makers, enables solution testing in operational environments, and supports scaling validated technologies across Asia."said: "SPINN District was designed to be more than a startup village — it is a proving ground where bold founders showcase innovations that matter. Seeing HKSTP's park companies engage meaningfully with the global public safety ecosystem at MTX 2026 reflects exactly the kind of cross-border momentum we built this platform for. This MoU marks the beginning of something lasting: a structured pipeline that turns innovation into operational impact, as we work together to build a safer world."The collaboration between HKSTP and TechX is aimed to establish a comprehensive framework to identify, co-create, and validate operational public safety solutions. Under the partnership, HKSTP and its counterparts will move from identified needs to real deployment through annual solution scouting visits to Hong Kong Science Park, funding of around HK$600,000 (S$100,000) per company for proof-of-concept trials with Singapore Public Safety experts, and an ongoing exchange of challenges and insights. This demand-led model accelerates problem-solution fit and reinforces HKSTP's leadership in regional safety technology collaboration.The HKSTP Pavilion, themed "Hong Kong's Technology for Public Safety and Security — Global Application and Global Impact," featured 10 park companies showcasing solutions proven in deployments across Hong Kong enforcement departments, the Greater Bay Area, and Singapore-related projects. Cutting-edge public safety technologies were showcased across AI-Driven & Robotics, Network & Communications Infrastructure, and Drones, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) & Low-altitude Economy (LAE). MTX is the largest public safety conference in Southeast Asia, the HKSTP pavilion is strategically positioned within the startup-centric SPINN District, effectively facilitated targeted engagements, secured curated matching opportunities with Singapore government agencies for each participating company, and advanced pilot projects and partnerships.Park companies eSIX and Weitu AI participated in the signature global innovation challenge Dimension X Cohort 6 and the inaugural cohort of the In-Beta tech verification capability programme organized by Hatch, the innovation centre of Singapore's HTX, achieving significant success. These companies were the only Hong Kong representatives selected for the programmes, underscoring the global competitiveness and real-world impact of Hong Kong's innovation ecosystem. eSIX, which delivers patented high-speed networking for Industrial IoT and 5G-enabled remote machine control, was awarded a place at Dimension X. The company received S$100,000 in prize money to complete a four-month proof-of-concept and was invited to showcase its solutions. Weitu AI, which provides world-leading multimodal video understanding for fast, accurate analysis across industries was awarded a place at In-Beta, received S$30,000 in prize money with opportunities to verify their promising tech through rapid experimentation and onsite demo.Building on existing engagement across the region, HKSTP will continue to strengthen collaboration with regional partners, expand support for park companies, and promote technology‑driven solutions that enhance safety and resilience. The initiative reflects HKSTP's ongoing commitment to fostering sustained innovation and regional cooperation.Hashtag: #HKSTP

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About Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation

Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), established in 2001, has built a thriving innovation and technology (I&T) ecosystem in Hong Kong, supporting 12 unicorns, nurturing over 17,000 research talents, and hosting more than 2,500 technology companies from 26 countries and regions specializing in biomedicine, AI and robotics, fintech, and smart city development. HKSTP is dedicated to positioning Hong Kong as an international I&T hub.



To align with Hong Kong's future development, HKSTP is committed to attracting and cultivating I&T talent, accelerating the commercialization of innovative outcomes, and providing comprehensive support for technology companies and professionals on their innovation journey. Its vibrant I&T ecosystem continues to grow, encompassing Hong Kong Science Park in Pak Shek Kok, InnoCentre in Kowloon Tong, and three InnoParks in Tai Po, Yuen Long, and Tseung Kwan O. These facilities drive advancements in applied technology, focusing on industries such as advanced manufacturing, micro- electronics, and biotechnology, steering Hong Kong toward new industrialization.



Hong Kong Science Park Shenzhen Branch, located in Futian, Shenzhen, leverages the strategic advantage of "support of the Motherland, connecting to the world." It serves as a bridge for "bringing in and going global," actively fostering cross-border I&T collaboration. The Shenzhen Branch supports global technology companies and professionals by providing research and collaboration spaces, with a focus on enterprises in seven key sectors: Medtech, big data and AI, robotics, new materials, microelectronics, fintech, and sustainable development.



HKSTP is dedicated to advancing Hong Kong's I&T development by providing research infrastructure, startup and enterprise support services, professional investment and business expertise, fostering partnership networks, and attracting top talent. These efforts drive innovation as a new engine for economic growth for Hong Kong.



More information about HKSTP is available at www.hkstp.org.



About TechX Ventures

TechX Ventures is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore's Home Team Science & Technology Agency (HTX) that operates at the intersection of government mandate and entrepreneurial drive. TechX serves as the engine behind a thriving innovation ecosystem where cutting-edge science and technology are put to work protecting people.



At the heart of it, TechX is established to connect global innovators and partners in advancing public safety innovation. Guided by our Safer World philosophy — the belief that progress means nothing if it doesn't safeguard public safety — TechX approaches safety not as a sector, but as a shared mission. This conviction shapes every partnership forged, every programme designed, and every measure of success. Safety, at TechX, is our purpose.



TechX delivers its mission through two core areas of expertise: to build and to connect. TechX designs and develops innovation initiatives and programmes alongside partners from across the globe, including flagship platforms such as HTX's Innovation Centre, Hatch — a structured innovation centre that gives frontier deep-tech a clear pathway to validate and deploy solutions for real public safety challenges. TechX also bridges industry, startups, and government agencies into a global network, producing landmark events such as Millipol TechX, and bringing international communities like DEF CON® to Singapore for the first time.



With active partnerships spanning over 30 ecosystems globally — from Hong Kong to South Korea, and the United States, TechX sits at the heart of a growing worldwide alliance united by one ambition: Bringing Together a Safer World.





Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation