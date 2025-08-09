HashKey Exchange is setting a new benchmark for virtual asset trading platforms with its commitment to regulatory compliance, fund security, and platform safety. Operated by Hash Blockchain Limited, it is one of the first licensed retail virtual asset exchanges in Hong Kong. The platform is fully regulated by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), holding Type 1 (Dealing in Securities) and Type 7 (Providing Automated Trading Services) licenses under the Securities and Futures Ordinance, as well as a virtual asset trading platform license under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance. As the flagship business of HashKey Group, HashKey Exchange offers a one-stop trading platform for both professional and retail investors. The exchange is certified under ISO 27001 (Information Security Management) and ISO 27701 (Privacy Information Management), ensuring the highest standards of operational and data security. In strict compliance with applicable regulations, HashKey Exchange does not provide services to users in Mainland China, the United States, and certain other jurisdictions. * As of August 8, 2025, HashKey Exchange ranks 17th on CoinGecko, making it the highest-ranked licensed virtual asset exchange in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.