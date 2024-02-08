Hefu Noodles Opens Its First Store in Hong Kong, Accelerates Its Market Expansion

Hefu Noodles' Hong Kong store offers the same menu as the mainland China market, maintaining high-quality standards and focusing on healthy, green, and organic principles. The Herbal Soup, Longevity Vegetables, and Nutritious Tea ranges are now available, and the main dishes and snacks are priced from HK$10 to HK$188.
Hefu Noodles stores are located in more than 80 cities across China, with more than 20 million members, and the number of its directly operated outlets has now exceeded 600. With Hong Kong as the first store for Hefu Noodles' overseas exploration, it is believed that it will go overseas and explore the global market soon.
Hefu Noodles