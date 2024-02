Hefu Noodles Opens Its First Store in Hong Kong, Accelerates Its Market Expansion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 8 February 2024 – Recently, Hefu Noodles first store in Hong Kong was officially opened at Plaza 2000, 2-4 Russell Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, located in Hong Kong's prime commercial district. The store inherited Hefu Noodles' classic and elegant Chinese interior design, featuring the red fan logo at the entrance. On the first day of opening, the store attracted many Hong Kong diners and had a long queue at the door.Hefu Noodles' Hong Kong store offers the same menu as the mainland China market, maintaining high-quality standards and focusing on healthy, green, and organic principles. The Herbal Soup, Longevity Vegetables, and Nutritious Tea ranges are now available, and the main dishes and snacks are priced from HK$10 to HK$188.Hefu Noodles stores are located in more than 80 cities across China, with more than 20 million members, and the number of its directly operated outlets has now exceeded 600. With Hong Kong as the first store for Hefu Noodles' overseas exploration, it is believed that it will go overseas and explore the global market soon.Hashtag: #HefuNoodles

