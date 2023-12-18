Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK Stock Code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified. portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities. At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well . For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com .

Hang Lung has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in Asia 2023 by HR Asia, for demonstrating excellence in human resource management and concrete employee engagement initiatives

Hang Lung’s Future Women Leaders Program receives the Bronze Award (CSR) at the 19th China Golden Awards for Excellence in Public Relations organized by the China International Public Relations Association (CIPRA), in recognition of its dedication to nurturing the leadership skills of young female university students, fostering the diverse development of women in society and for careers, and enhancing social wellbeing

