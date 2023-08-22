SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 August 2023 -Asia's leading integrated and customisable smart living management system, today announced a strategic partnership with JLL to curate a super-app – COMPASS SG, powered by Habitap, to provide a best-in-class smart building experience with a range of smart functionalities for JLL's clients. As part of the partnership, JLL has already rolled out in one commercial building in Singapore and will progressively implement it in more buildings by the fourth quarter of 2023.The COMPASS SG app is fully customisable based on each clients' individual needs and allows for a fully integrated, connected tenant experience programme that combines technology, tenant experience and community features. In addition, this app includes a real-time access control management portal that allows tenants to track important building information through a user-friendly, intuitive dashboard.Various visitor access options are also available to allow tenants to manage their visitors more efficiently. For example, they can register through facial recognition, HID Mobile Access or a QR code sent to them before their visit and or via a kiosk powered by Habitap. Other features include wayfinding, electronic lockers, and car park management tools, all aiming to revolutionise how tenants manage access and security within their properties.To further streamline building operations, the app provides access to real-time data, giving greater security and control over their facilities. With the app, tenants can also apply for building services such as permits, renovation work, air-con extension and season parking. Circulars, push notifications, and emergency broadcasts can also be sent through the app, ensuring a better reach of information. Furthermore, the smart concierge feature, facility booking, and Building Management System integration feature automates administrative tasks for the clients so that they can focus on running their businesses.Additionally, the community functions of the app enable tenants to easily offer promotions and news to their customers, as well as a more efficient way for users to sign up for upcoming events and redemption of vouchers, therefore allowing for better capability to drive promotions and to engage the community. JLL also has a series of curated activities, focusing on environment, social and wellness that will be broadcasted via this app for tenants to participate.Commenting on the partnership,, said, "We are thrilled to partner with JLL – a trusted global name in the commercial real estate industry. Habitap's goal has always been focused on helping organisations transform through vision and technology to ultimately enable people to experience a Smart Living lifestyle. Our partnership with JLL reflects this shared commitment and puts us at the forefront of defining the future of smart buildings. With COMPASS SG, JLL's clients can experience an unparalleled Smart Building experience that promises to seamlessly integrate technology with our lifestyles."Echoing Franklin's sentiments,said, "We are excited to be working with Habitap, whose commitment to delivering experiential real estate solutions mirrors our own. Our partnership with Habitap is a testament to our dedication to providing the best-in-class, innovative solutions that drive our clients' experiences to the next level."Both Habitap and JLL aim to work together to empower their clients and tenants with technology that is of global standards and eventually roll out COMPASS SG to more properties in Singapore.Hashtag: #Habitap

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Habitap

Habitap is Asia's leading integrated and customisable smart living management system, a Super App that seamlessly combines smart controls, community management and lifestyle offerings into a single platform with an aim to drive sustainable impact and create positive tenant experiences for real estate owners.



In 2021, Habitap launched Habitap ONE, the first-ever subscription-based access management solution, built as a Software As A Service (SaaS) platform, which aims to drive the adoption of smart living by first revolutionising the way people access homes and offices, offering a truly seamless digital access solution with minimal set-up and low cost of entry for all.



Continuing to harness the latest technologies in the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence and more, Habitap integrates live, work, and play functions in a single app and even across different properties, to allow users to experience greater convenience and unparalleled connectivity and control. With people, sustainability and security as its focus, Habitap continues to customise new smart living solutions and enhance the feature set of its SaaS platform, Habitap ONE for homeowners, offices and communities all over Singapore and in the region.



https://myhabitap.com/





About JLL

For over 200 years, JLL (NYSE: JLL), a leading global commercial real estate and investment management company, has helped clients buy, build, occupy, manage and invest in a variety of commercial, industrial, hotel, residential and retail properties. A Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $20.9 billion and operations in over 80 countries around the world, our more than 103,000 employees bring the power of a global platform combined with local expertise. Driven by our purpose to shape the future of real estate for a better world, we help our clients, people and communities SEE A BRIGHTER WAY SM. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit jll.com.





Habitap