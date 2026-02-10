Football Matchday Isn’t Always in a Stadium - In Malaysia, It’s at the Guinness Clubhouse

Guinness Malaysia, the official beer of the Premier League, has opened its doors to Guinness Clubhouse, a first-of-its-kind football-themed stay in Kuala Lumpur

Set across three immersive storeys, Guinness Clubhouse brings together the worlds of football and Guinness under one roof. From hardcore fans and those cheering on their favourite teams, to friends simply looking for a good night in, every corner is designed to feel like a match night worth staying in for, with football-themed activities, bold Guinness touches, and plenty of moments built to be shared.





Guests who book a night at Guinness Clubhouse can look forward to:

Catch LIVE Premier League matches on a giant projector with surround sound recreating the atmosphere of a football stadium right in the living room. Perfect for those who live for the game.

Share a bite or two from the fully stocked kitchen and pantry, featuring Guinness-infused snacks and match-night essentials, made for the ones who come for the snacks.

Settle old scores upstairs in the Play Zone with foosball, table football, and the pool table, ideal for the friendly rivals in every group.

End the night in comfort in Guinness and football-branded bedrooms that can house up to 20 guests, complete with a starter pack featuring Guinness Draught in a Can for those who want to stay on after the final whistle. Redefining Matchday Culture

“Match nights are more than just about the beautiful game, they’re about the people, the banter, and a pint of Guinness that bring every kind of fan together,” said Joyce Lim, Marketing Manager at Guinness Malaysia. “We created Guinness Clubhouse as a space for different kinds of fans to come together, whether they’re here for the football, the food, or just the company, all over a shared love for Guinness, making every match night a Lovely Day for a Guinness.”



More than a place to stay, Guinness Clubhouse reflects how matchday culture is evolving, particularly in football-fan cities where fans are finding new ways to come together around the game. Through immersive, communal spaces centred on live football, the experience demonstrates how shared rituals continue to shape the matchday experience.







