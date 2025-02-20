Established in 2017 and headquartered in Taiwan, GrandTech Cloud Services (TPEx: 7747, GCS) has expanded its presence across Asia in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesiaand Japan. True to its mission of being "A Friend to Startups," GCS is dedicated to nurturing the global new economy and supporting startups on their growth journeys. The company aspires to become the premier cloud service provider that deeply understands the unique needs of startups. Pioneering cloud service operator positioning emphasizes the cloud aggregation and sharing business model, and powered by its proprietary FinOps platform ARMIN, GCS enables startups to optimize cloud resources and costs across multiple cloud environments. With its customer- centric approach, GCS considers the success of its startup partners as its primary corporate objective. http://www.grandtechcloud.com

