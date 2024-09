Goldman Sachs said on Friday it now expects the European Central Bank to deliver its next interest rate cut in October, compared to its earlier forecast of December.

The Wall Street brokerage forecast the central bank to deliver a 25 basis point cut, and maintained its forecast for sequential 25 bps cuts at every meeting till it reaches a terminal rate of 2%.

(Reporting by Kanchana Chakravarty in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)