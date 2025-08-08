Octa is an international CFD broker that has been providing online trading services worldwide since 2011. It offers commission-free access to financial markets and various services used by clients from 180 countries who have opened more than 52 million trading accounts. To help its clients reach their investment goals, Octa offers free educational webinars, articles, and analytical tools. The company is involved in a comprehensive network of charitable and humanitarian initiatives, including improving educational infrastructure and funding short-notice relief projects to support local communities. In Southeast Asia, Octa received the 'Best Trading Platform Malaysia 2024' and the 'Most Reliable Broker Asia 2023' awards from Brands and Business Magazine and International Global Forex Awards, respectively.

, says Kar Yong Ang, a financial market analyst at Octa broker.Fundamentally, the outlook for gold looks bright, but there are important caveats. We have singled out three important factors that will continue to play out in August and the rest of 2025.Given how strongly the market reacted to the recent NFP report, it is clear that investors' expectations regarding the U.S. monetary policy continue to be the dominant factor driving gold prices. Until recently, investors were growing increasingly sceptical about the Fed's willingness and indeed its ability to deliver additional rate cuts. However, the latest NFP report, which showed a much smaller-than-expected increase in new payrolls in July as well as a major downward revision in jobs creation for June, essentially cemented dovish expectations for the rest of the year. Investors now widely expect a 25-basis point (bps) rate cut by the Fed in September. They also price in a roughly 60% probability of an additional rate cut in October and a 47% probability of another rate cut in December., argues Kar Yong Ang. 'Lingering global economic and geopolitical risks continue to play out, with the ongoing trade negotiations between the United States and the rest of the world, particularly China, being the most critical factor affecting the gold market and the global financial system.The conflicts in the Middle East, such as the Israel-Hamas hostilities, brief spats between India and Pakistan, Israel and Iran, Thailand and Cambodia, and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, have destabilised world politics and raised many fears ranging from oil and food supply disruptions to the prospect of a worldwide conflict. Gold, considered a 'safe-haven' asset, typically sees increased demand during political uncertainty and instability. While it is extremely difficult to project the resolution of geopolitical conflicts, let alone to forecast the emergence of new ones, peace negotiations in the hottest regions have already commenced.says Kar Yong Ang, global broker Octa analyst.Kar Yong Ang comments:Indeed, trade-related risk premium may have started to leave the market, but last Friday's weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls data boosted Fed rate cut expectations, which, in turn, substantially weakened the U.S. dollar and thus pulled XAUUSD higher. The short-term technical picture for gold now looks bullish again.Kar Yong Ang offers his perspective on the technicals:Octa broker offers a proprietary trading platform to facilitate trading activities. Gold traders can expect fast execution and small spreads and also benefit from the company's dedicated analytical support, which includes daily trading ideas and educational materials.

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.