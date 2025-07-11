Founded in 2013, GoGoX is a major logistics technology company in Asia, and has since expanded its footprint across more than 370 cities with a network of more than 7 million registered drivers in six Asian regions (Singapore, Vietnam, India, South Korea, Mainland China, and Hong Kong). The company offers extensive logistics services through innovative technology, from customised logistics solutions to instant deliveries and value-added services such as fuel card and insurance. GoGoX ( 2246.HK ) is listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. For more information , please refer to: https://www.gogox.com/index/

