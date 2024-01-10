SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 January 2024 - The values of science which promote collaboration and teamwork is celebrated once again at the GYSS 2024. Despite global uncertainties, the brightest researchers and eminent scientists will converge in Singapore from 8 to 12 January 2024.





This year, over 350 young scientists from about 35 countries will be participating in the five-day Summit, the highest number of participants in a decade. Year on year, interest in the Summit has grown on average by 10 per cent. For 2024, the number of participants from Singapore increased by nearly 70 per cent, from a steady state of 58 since 2020 to around 100 in 2024.

More Opportunities for Young Scientists

Organised by the National Research Foundation (NRF), the GYSS this year provides more opportunities for young scientists to engage with established researchers, venture capitalists, corporates, and technopreneurs. These include 16 esteemed scientists who are recipients of the Nobel Prize, Fields Medal, Millennium Prize, Turing Award and the President’s Science and Technology Award .

The Young Scientists Poster session, where young scientists share their research, has almost doubled from 60 in 2023 to 115 this year. The GYSS Young Scientists Quickfire Pitch session has broadened to accommodate 16 scientists this year, up from 10 in 2023. Additionally, there are more small group sessions, from 20 in 2023 to 28 in 2024, where young scientists can informally engage with invited scientists.

To promote the values of science and STEM education, the esteemed scientists will also be holding talks and engagements at the Nanyang Technology University (NTU), National University of Singapore (NUS), Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR), Singapore Science Centre, SGInnovate, as well as the ‘International Science Youth Forum’ (ISYF) organised by the Hwa Chong Institution.

Noteworthy to GYSS 2024

Of the 16 invited scientists, six are speaking at the GYSS 2024 for the first time – Professor Adi Shamir, Dame Sue Black, Professor Martin Green, Sir Shankar Balasubramaniam, Professor Hugo Duminil-Copin and Professor Wang Rong. Esteemed representatives from the Technology Academy Finland (TAF) , the Lindau Nobel Laureate Meetings Foundation , and the Heidelberg Laureate Forum will be attending the Summit. Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn of the Kingdom of Thailand will also be attending the opening ceremony and engaging with young Thai researchers.

The GYSS is the only international Summit in Asia that allows young scientists to engage closely with a wide range of esteemed scientists across multiple disciplines ranging from healthcare and therapeutics to quantum technologies, forensic science and sustainable energy solutions to computer science and engineering. It was launched on 9 January by Deputy Prime Minister, Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies and Chairman of the NRF, Mr Heng Swee Keat.

Chief Executive Officer of the NRF, Mr Beh Kian Teik said, “Science today involves collaboration across disciplines to solve global challenges that affect us in various ways. The GYSS introduces young talents to new and innovative research ideas from different fields. Their engagements with esteemed scientists offer a unique insight into the efforts behind groundbreaking discoveries and inspire them to push boundaries in research and innovation in a world that is continually evolving.”

Please refer to Annexes A to C for quotes from speakers and participants, the complete list of speakers for GYSS 2024, and information on the Summit’s sessions.







ANNEX A



Quotes for GYSS 2024 speakers and youth participants



Emphasising the importance of having a multidisciplinary approach to research and science, Professor Dame Sue Black, one of the world's leading forensic scientists, said, "In the intricate tapestry of science and research, collaboration is the thread that weaves together diverse perspectives, forging a stronger and more vibrant fabric of innovation. It is through the convergence of ideas from different fields and cultures that we unlock the full potential of human ingenuity, turning complex ideas into groundbreaking solutions. Collaborative efforts in research not only accelerate progress but also build bridges, fostering a global community united in the pursuit of knowledge and the betterment of humanity."



Recipient of the 2022 Millennium Technology Prize and first time speaker at the GYSS, Professor Martin Green, said, "Events like GYSS can help give direction to young people early in their career – ideas of what they can, or explore further what they want to, do. Here, they can meet and talk to people like myself who have been in their shoes. In my career, much communication has been with other researchers and institutions; it is important to maintain these links and keep them alive. Communication and collaboration are essential elements to be successful in research and any careers in science and technology."



First time participant at the GYSS Ms Tan E-Jie, 16, a Physics student from NUS High School of Mathematics and Science, said, "As someone just beginning my research career, I hope to learn more about the aspirations and goals of researchers through meeting high-profile scientists, many of whom I've looked up to for a long time. In addition, the panel talks provided at GYSS are an invaluable opportunity to connect with knowledgeable scientists and relate my work to theirs. Lastly, I hope to meet more like-minded peers at the summit and make meaningful connections that last."



Aleksandar Kondinski, 34, who is one of 115 young scientists presenting his research at the Poster session said, "Attending GYSS is a unique opportunity to gain insights from some of the most influential scientists and engineers in the world. As a researcher working on an NRF-supported project overarching chemistry and Artificial Intelligence for decarbonisation, I am eager to discuss my work, hoping to explore new progressive ideas and future collaborative possibilities. The GYSS brings many talented Singaporean and international young researchers together, enabling me to engage, learn from them and expand my professional network."



Annex B



Prof Duncan Haldane Nobel Prize for Physics (2016) 1-D atomic magnets & 2-D semiconductors Prof Klaus von Klitzing Nobel Prize for Physics (1985) Integer Quantum Hall Effect Prof Sir Konstantin Novoselov Nobel Prize for Physics (2010) Graphene Prof Sir Tim Hunt Nobel Prize for Physiology/Medicine (2001) Cell division Prof Takaakta Kajita Nobel Prize for Physics (2015) Neutrinos Prof Martin Green Millennium Technology Prize (2002) Solar Energy Prof Sir Sankar Balasubramanian Millenium Technology Prize (2020) Next-generation sequencing Prof Randy Schekman Nobel Prize for Physiology/Medicine (2013) Cell membrane vesicle trafficking Prof Hugo Duminil-Copin Field Media (2022) Probability Theory Prof Aaron Ciechanover Nobel Prize for Chemistry (2004) Ubiquitination Prof Sir Richard Roberts Nobel Prize for Physiology/Medicine (1993) Split genes & RNA splicing Prof Ben Feringa Nobel Prize for Chemistry (2012) Molecular nanotechnology Prof Adi Shamir Turing Award (2002) Cryptography Prof Dame Sue Black Guest Speaker, Royal Christmas Lectures (2022) Forensic Science Prof Leslie Valiant Turing Award (2010) AI Memory Prof Wang Rong Singapore President's Technology Award (2022) Membrane science and technology

Annex C

Time

Mon, 8 Jan

Tue, 9 Jan

Wed, 10 Jan

Thu, 11 Jan

Fri, 12 Jan

0800 – 0900

Breakfast & Registration



Breakfast

0900 – 1030

[For Participants]



Site Visits

Opening Ceremony







Plenary Lecture



Martin Green

Plenary Lectures



Leslie Valiant



Klaus von Klitzing

Plenary Lectures



Tim Hunt



Randy Schekman

Panel Discussion: Innovation & Entrepreneurship in Science



Shankar Balasubramanian



Ben Feringa



Randy Schekman



Alice Chen

1030 – 1100



Morning Break

1100 – 1230

Plenary Lectures



Aaron Ciechanover



Takaaki Kajita

Panel Discussion: Challenges and Strategies for Early-Career Scientists







Richard Roberts



Duncan Haldane



Adi Shamir



Madhavi Srinivasan

Plenary Lectures



Shankar Balasubramanian



Wang Rong





Young Scientists Quickfire Pitches:



AI & Modelling



Physical Sciences – All Things Small

1230 – 1330



Lunch / Poster Session

1330 – 1500

Panel Discussion: Science Communication in the Digital Age



Sue Black



Kostantin Novoselov



Aaron Ciechanover



Tim Hunt

Plenary Lectures



Adi Shamir



Ben Feringa

Young Scientists Quickfire Pitches: Life Sciences & Biomedicine

Plenary Lecture



Richard Roberts

Guest Lecture



Dame Sue Black

1500 – 1530



Afternoon Break

Free & Easy

1530 – 1630

Small Group Sessions with Speakers / Talk by Lindau Foundation and Heidelberg Laureate Forum

Plenary Lectures



Hugo Duminil-Copin



Duncan Haldane

Panel Discussion: The Future of Sustainable Development







Martin Green



Kostantin Novoselov



Wang Rong



Iris Yu

Young Scientists Quickfire Pitches: Sustainability

1630 – 1700

1700 – 1800

Small Group Sessions / Networking

Small Group Sessions with Speaker



/ Networking

Closing Event @ Sentosa

Free & Easy

Free & Easy

1800 – 1830

[For speakers and participants]



Welcome Rooftop Garden Dinner

1830 – 2030

[For speakers]



Welcome Dinner

[For speakers]



Patron Dinner

