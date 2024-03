SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 March 2024 -founded in 2019, is a leading global mobile advertising and marketing platform. From March 18th to 22nd, the largest and most influential event in the global gaming industry, the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2024, will officially kick off at the Moscone Convention Center in San Francisco, USA. Flat Ads will participate as an exhibitor at the GDC conference and showcase the latest technologies and services at Booth S1658. This includes efficient advertising strategies, precise traffic analysis, and innovative monetization models, among others. Flat Ads is looking forward to exploring new opportunities for traffic monetization with global gaming elites and helping developers maximize their commercial value.Besides, Flat Ads will also attend Mobile Apps Unlocked (MAU) Vegas 2024 from April 2nd to 4th, a gathering of global mobile app developers, held at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, USA. During the event, Flat Ads will showcase the all-in-one global marketing and app monetization solutions at Booth 319 in MAU Vegas 2024. Flat Ads welcome mobile app developers from around the world to join us and explore the possibilities.Flat Ads will have multiple executives leading the team at both of these events. They sincerely invite game developers from around the world to visit the Flat Ads booth and engage in face-to-face discussions to share ideas and requirements.Hashtag: #FlatAds

