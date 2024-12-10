Raising commercial egg-laying hens since 2008, Mr. Nguyen Huu Tue's farm has continuously grown and expanded in scale, now reaching approximately 50,000 hens. In 2019, Mr. Tue and other members established the Nguyen Gia Livestock Cooperative with 7 members whose main activity is raising commercial egg-laying hens to supply eggs to supermarkets, large hotels and restaurants in the region and the whole country. After many years of raising caged laying hens, realizing that this system revealed many shortcomings related to the health and welfare of the animals as well as productivity and economic efficiency, Mr. Tue's farm and its members have begun to switch to a cage-free system.

Global Food Partners (GFP) is a Singapore-based consulting company dedicated to helping food and hospitality businesses achieve cage-free sourcing, and egg producers to implement and optimise cage-free production practices. GFP operates across Asia, including in China, Indonesia, Japan, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, and India. For more information, visit www.globalfoodpartners.com Learn more about Impact Incentives:

