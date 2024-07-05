TVBS "Insight People" with Jensen Huang hailed as 2024's must-watch interview in Taiwan
Beyond the COMPUTEX keynote, Huang sat down for an all-English interview with Fang Nien-hwa on TVBS "Insight People." The discussion, which delved into AI-driven innovations, earned high marks for its depth and professionalism. Huang himself became an immediate admirer of Fang, commending the quality of their exchange. The interview has already drawn over 200,000 views online, with audiences praising it as the "must-watch interview of 2024" in Taiwan. Broadcast also on TVBS ASIA, the program reached a global Chinese-speaking audience, further enhancing Huang's appeal. The interview's highlights, shared on social platform X, ignited international conversations, attracting attention from figures like Elon Musk, who commented on the potential ubiquity of AI, likening its proliferation to that of automobiles.
TVBS spearheads digital transformation in tech media, exploring AI's boundless potential with NVIDIA
Under the guidance of TVBS General Manager Sheena Liu, the broadcaster is intensifying its focus on digital transformation. The network has garnered numerous international accolades for its digital initiatives and is deepening its partnership with NVIDIA to explore the vast potential of AI. Liu emphasized that AI has boosted global innovation, prompting TVBS to further invest in its digital evolution and adopt a multi-faceted approach to business transformation. As TVBS continues to blend technology with media, its goal remains to provide high-quality content to Chinese-speaking audiences worldwide, striving to be a visionary and diverse content provider in the AI era.
Hashtag: #TVBS
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
TVBS