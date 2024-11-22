ChristmasVille Woollywood

ChristmasVille Fir Cavern

Woollywood

Visit the Grand Weaver as he knits the finishing touches to a gigantic stocking, perfectly timed for winter. Venture into the Fuzz Ball, where a vibrant field of soft, cuddly fur-balls awaits—and keep an eye out for the shy critters hiding among them! Stop by the cottage and ring the mysterious doorbell to greet the friendly monsters that appear. Don't forget to also seek out the Knitty Nook, a special window in the magical yarn factory where the baby monsters are busy preparing for Christmas!



Meet: The Grand Weaver (ISFP - Adventurer)



The Grand Weaver is the epitome of a gentle giant, finding joy in crafting thoughtful handmade gifts that keep his loved ones warm, even on chilly winter nights.



Location: Garden Court, Level LG1, Pacific Place



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Sugarplum Mill

Visit the Sugarplum Mill, where the adorable Sprinkle awaits! Press the mystery button on the honey jar for a cheeky surprise and dive into a realm of delightful fluff at our exclusive pop-up boutique.



Meet: Sprinkle (ESTP - Entrepreneur)



Christmas is the sweetest time of the year for Sprinkle! It's the perfect excuse to dive into a world of sugary delights. This cheerful character adores all things sugary, from candy canes and gingerbread men to peppermint treats and rich fudge.



Location: Level L1 (near lululemon), Pacific Place



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Fir Cavern

Stroll into the enchanting Fir Cavern, where the drowsy Woody stands sentinel at the entrance to an otherworldly oasis brimming with pine trees. Rustic lanterns illuminate the grove with a warm amber glow, crafting a picture-perfect scene that envelops you in the delightful scent of Christmas. Meanwhile, Princess Pine is asleep in the cave – shh!



Meet: Woody (ESFP – Entertainer) and Princess Pine (INFJ – Advocate)



The aroma of Christmas is pure bliss for Woody. He eagerly anticipates the magical weeks each year when his beloved friend Princess Pine comes to visit, infusing his home with the unmistakable pine-scent of the deep forest.



Location: Park Court, Level 1, Pacific Place



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Village Boundary

&

Fir Tree Terrace

The festive fun doesn't end at Pacific Place. Follow the fuzzy monsters to Starstreet Precinct, where you'll find the Village Boundary. Here, a ChristmasVille bus stop displays the village roadmap. Check it out to be sure you've covered every spot! Look carefully and you'll even see a monster hiding in the red postbox!



On Wing Fung Street lies Fir Tree Terrace, the gateway to ChristmasVille and where the magical adventure ends. This sparkling space is perfect for enhancing any Instagram feed, making it a great spot to stop and snap a photo!



Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street



Opening hours: 10am – 10pm



Festive Furry Charm &

Gift Card Set

Festive Furry Charm

HK$600

(includes one keychain, one Pacific Place HK$500 Gift Card and one initial tag)

HK$120

(includes one keychain and one initial tag)



A Heartwarming Reunion with Santa Claus

Explore Creative Craftsmanship in Exciting

Family-friendly Workshops





Monster-Chic Chunky Yarn Tote

Monster Bag Charm

Fuzzy Monster Wreath

Curate a monster-chic chunky yarn tote for daily essentials and Christmas shopping.

Customise a monster bag charm, dress it in the quirkiest fashion and take it wherever you go.

Design a fuzzy monster wreath with festive pompoms and adorable monster characters to decorate your home.



ChristmasVille is welcoming you with myriad festive activities and surprises. Tickets for Santa's Grotto and workshops are available on a first-come, first-served basis, check out our website at http://christmas2024.pacificplace.com.hk/en .All proceeds from the tickets will be donated to "Operation Santa Claus" to share the joy of Christmas with people in need.

Pacific Place