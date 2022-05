German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is confident the Group of Seven (G7) can agree on aid for Ukraine, which he said needs funds in the double-digit-billion-euro amount in coming months.

He added that the war in Ukraine will play a central role at the meeting of G7 finance ministers and central bank chiefs, who will look into avoiding stagflation and ensuring the Ukrainian state's ability to act.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel, Writing by Miranda Murray)



