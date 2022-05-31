German unemployment fell in May, Labour Office figures showed on Tuesday, as trade and services benefit from the end of pandemic restrictions despite the war in Ukraine and supply bottlenecks.

The Federal Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 4,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.285 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a decrease of 15,000.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained at 5.0%.

(Reporting by Miranda Murray, editing by Kirsti Knolle)