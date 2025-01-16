TOKYO, JAPAN/HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 -, today announces the acquisition of 45% stake in. This strategic partnership with Agility Asset Advisers Inc. further enhances Gaw Capital's corporate profile and reputation in the Japan real estate market, amplifies its deal sourcing and asset management capabilities, and opens up new avenues to access lower-cost Japanese capital and evergreen funding sources.Founded in January 2005, Agility Asset Advisers Inc., as a wholly owned subsidiary of, has been an integral member of thea comprehensive financial group based in Singapore,since January 2016. Throughout the past years, AAA has built a strong foundation in domestic real estate management for institutional investors.Under the collaboration, an affiliate company of Gaw Capital and a related company of PhillipCapital, each hold a 45% stake in Agility Asset Advisers Inc. The remaining 10% is held by Mutual Links Corporation (ML), whose majority shareholder is AAA's founding president, Mr. Kinji Kaiho. The restructured ownership is a testament to the strategic alignment and shared vision between PhillipCapital and Gaw Capital to foster innovation and accelerate growth.Mr. Kinji Kaiho will remain as President of AAA, ensuring the continuity and stability in the company's leadership as we embark on this new chapter of collaboration.said, "We are excited about the possibilities this collaboration presents. By partnering with Agility Asset Advisers Inc., we are well-positioned to drive growth by redesigning and repositioning under-utilized real estate assets, unlock new opportunities, such as REIT initiatives, and deliver enhanced value to our investors in Japan and beyond."This strategic alliance underscores Gaw Capital's commitment to deepening its presence in Japan and delivering innovative real estate investment solutions to investors worldwide. Together with Agility Asset Advisers Inc., Gaw Capital is poised to make strategic and significant expansion within the Japan market, solidifying its position as a key player in the real estate industry of the region.Hashtag: #GawCapitalPartners

About Gaw Capital Partners

Gaw Capital Partners is a uniquely positioned private equity fund management company focusing on real estate markets in Asia Pacific and other high barrier-to-entry markets globally. Specializing in adding strategic value to under-utilized real estate through redesign and re-positioning, the firm's investments span the entire spectrum of real estate sectors, including residential development, commercial offices, retail malls, hospitality, logistics warehouses and IDC projects.



Since its inception in 2005, Gaw Capital has raised seven commingled funds targeting Asia Pacific regions. The firm also manages value-add/opportunistic funds in the US, a Pan-Asia hospitality fund, a European Hospitality Fund, a Growth Equity Fund, and it also provides services for credit investments and separate account direct investments globally.



Gaw Capital has raised equity of US$22.9 billion since 2005 and commanded assets of US$35.8 billion under management as of Q3 2024.



About PhillipCapital Group

Since its inception as a stockbroker in 1975, PhillipCapital has grown into an integrated Asian financial house with a global presence and offers a full range of quality and innovative services to retail and high net worth individuals, family offices, as well as corporate and institutional customers.



PhillipCapital offers a comprehensive suite of financial products and services includes broking in securities, futures, foreign exchange, bonds, precious metals and commodities, unit trusts, contracts for difference, exchange traded funds; fund management, managed accounts, insurance planning, regular savings plan, investment research, equity financing and property consultancy. Institutions can also benefit from our corporate finance and advisory services as well as information technology solutions.



Today, the company headquartered in Singapore, operates in the financial hubs of 15 countries, including offices in Australia, Cambodia, China (and Hong Kong SAR), India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, Spain, Thailand, Turkey, UK, UAE, USA and Vietnam, serving over 1 million clients with Assets Under Management of total more than USD 50 billion.



