On the afternoon of April 16, Galaxy Macau, in collaboration with SCMP Live, successfully hosted the Capital Insights Forum at the GICC.

The event welcomed over 60 investment specialists, offering forward-looking and practical wealth strategies tailored to today’s evolving investment world.

GICC - Asia's most iconic and advanced MICE destination - is the latest addition to Galaxy Entertainment Group’s ever-expanding integrated resort precinct as it ushers in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau.

MACAO SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2025 - Galaxy Macau™ partnered with South China Morning Post Live (SCMP Live) to jointly present the ground-breaking Capital Insights Forum:, which took place to a packed curated audience on April 16 at the Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC). In an era marked by rapid shifts in geopolitics, economics, and technology, for today's investors, identifying the hottest investment opportunities and staying ahead of emerging trends is more crucial than ever. The forum exclusively brought together ten of China's leading investment experts, industry leaders, and visionary thinkers to explore five key landscapes navigating the future of wealth, with a global lens. From AI and digital assets to art and clean energy, speakers delivered forward-looking perspectives and actionable strategies.The forum opened with a macroeconomic outlook, with lauded Managing Editor, Business and Projects at South China Morning Post Eugene Tang, joined on stage by Joe Ngai, Senior Partner and Chairman - Greater China, McKinsey & Company. Together, they set the stage in a fascinating discussion that explored how global monetary dynamics and geopolitical realignments are driving new investment trends and unlocking fresh opportunities.The spotlight then turned to the evolving technology investment landscape, with Andy Wong, Head of Innovation and Technology at Invest Hong Kong, and Fred Li, Managing Director at Gobi Partners, sharing extensive insights into how the rapid rise of AI is shifting Chinese consumer behaviors and transforming traditional industries. Their session provided valuable visions for investors to catch emerging opportunities in the dynamic tech market.Then, in a session focused on digital innovation, Michael Lau, Chairman of Consensus; Senior Vice President and Group Head of Business Development at Bullish, joined Christina Pantin, Senior Production Editor at SCMP Plus, for a fascinating conversation about demystifying and navigating the crypto world. They offered a clear framework for understanding the evolving logic of asset allocation in this exciting emerging space and what potentially lies ahead.Shifting to traditional and emerging bricks and mortar investments, Elaine C Kwok, the respected Independent Art Consultant and Auctioneer, and Andy Hei, Founder and Co-chairman at Fine Art Asia, explored the revolution in digital art sales to the shifting preferences of a new generation of collectors. Their discussion demystified key trends in art investment, offering practical strategies for navigating this complex and rewarding market.The final session addressed the critical topic of sustainability. Professor Christine Loh, Chief Development Strategist, Institute for the Environment, HKUST, and Ee Sin Tan, Partner at Ernst & Young, explored the burgeoning landscape of clean energy, analyzing policy incentives and the vast investment potential arising from China's ambitious commitment to renewable energy targets.Building on the success of the Parents' Talk organized by Galaxy Macau and SCMP Learn, which sparked engaging discussions in March, the Capital Investment Forum represented an extension of the initiatives presented in challenging times for the investment sector. Looking ahead, Galaxy Macau remains committed to hosting high-level conferences with thought-leaders such as SCMP, aiming to bring the conversation with leading global speakers to Macau and the Greater Bay Area. Additionally, this landmark partnership with SCMP continues to enhance Galaxy Macau's role in promoting world-class dialogues and cultural exchange, while ushering in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau #SCMPLive

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau and Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies; Galaxy Promenade is the hottest shopping destination featuring the latest in fashion and curated experiences in Macau. Spanning over 100,000-square-meter, luxury flagship stores, lifestyle boutiques and our selection of labels are among the more than 200 world-renowned brands for a world-class shopping journey; Galaxy Cinemas, immersive thrills and luxurious comfort go hand in hand at Galaxy Cinemas. All 10 theaters are equipped with the latest audio-visual technology; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events. Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team.



Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.





