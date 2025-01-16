Guests are invited on a journey through the “Ruyi Gate” at the Diamond Lobby to experience a series of interactive digital features, including a lucky draw to win amazing prizes.

The God of Fortune, accompanied by Golden Boy and Jade Girl, will be visiting Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel on the first five days of the Lunar New Year to bestow blessings, fortune and good luck upon everyone!

The resort will present special editions of the Galaxy Macau Diamond Show.

Restaurants at StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau present a myriad of delectable Lunar New Year dishes for added festivity.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Revitalization Project Lai Chi Vun Shipyards Spring Market arrangements.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 January 2025 - With the Lunar New Year just around the corner, Galaxy Macau™ has officially launched its Lunar New Year campaign to celebrate the most joyful and lucky time of the year. Galaxy Macau™, Broadway Macau™, and StarWorld Hotel have adorned themselves with festive decorations, showcasing the unique charm of Lunar New Year in Macau, a UNESCO World Heritage city.From now until February 16, with thoughtfully curated experiences, including an exciting series of auspicious events, luxurious shopping offerings, and enticing rewards totalling up to MOP 8.88 million, guests can gather blessings for the year ahead and embrace a brand-new chapter of fortune and prosperity.As the Chinese Spring Festival has recently been recognised as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, Galaxy Macau, Broadway Macau, and StarWorld Hotel have been adorned with decorations inspired by the "Ruyi" knot, a piece of traditional Chinese craftsmanship symbolising good fortune and blessings, while every corner has been thoughtfully decorated to bring wishes of happiness and prosperity. This year's decorations combine digital technology with traditional Chinese architectural elements, infusing the interiors with auspicious symbols and innovative concepts.Beginning at the Diamond Lobby, where a giant shimmering Ruyi knot installation awaits, guests are invited on an unforgettable journey including a lucky draw in the form of innovative digital fortune sticks. Grand prizes include white gold diamond jewellery sponsored by Chow Tai Fook, shopping rewards, discounts for the "Love Between Fairy and Devil" VR Immersive Experience, and a wide selection of dining vouchers, with prizes valued at a total of MOP 8.88 million. During the festive period, guests participating in the "Galaxy Ultimate Club" photo game can also receive exclusive limited-edition Ruyi knot keepsakes, symbolising blessings for the new year.Inspired by traditional Chinese Si He Yuan architecture, one of this year's highlights is the "Auspicious Si He Yuan Digital House" at the Pearl Lobby. Its exterior showcases intricate Ruyi knot designs, while its interior offers an immersive digital experience. The Jade Lobby features the "Fourtune Pavilion", where guests can enjoy an interactive calligraphy experience using digital technology to create spring couplets in their choice of Chinese character for "Good Fortune" ("Fu"). At the "Garden of Blessings" at Promenade Central, a digital garden blooms with vibrant cherry blossoms underneath giant Ruyi knots dangling from above. Every corner of the resort is imbued with festive blessings for wealth and prosperity.Galaxy Macau's 'Golden Fortune Rains' mini-game is now live. Head over to the 'Galaxy Macau Integrated Resorts' WeChat Mini Program to access the event page before February 16. Galaxy Macau presents a multitude of exceptional rewards. Become a Galaxy Ultimate member to participate in the mini-game to secure exclusive concert tickets, luxurious hotel stays at the Andaz Macau, dining and shopping vouchers, and unique WeChat red packet covers. These thoughtfully curated New Year gifts symbolize our sincere wishes for fortune and success in the coming year.The Lunar New Year is the perfect time to refresh your style and pamper yourself. Galaxy Promenade offers a curated selection of world-renowned luxury brands, making it the ultimate destination for the latest fashion collections. This year, top luxury brands have launched limited-edition items exclusive to Lunar New Year along with their early Spring 2025 collections, blending festive flair with contemporary trends. From January 24 to February 9, guests can even enjoy up to 7% cashback on their shopping.From January 15 to February 7, the DFS New Year Pop-Up store at the Pearl Lobby features exclusive Lunar New Year gift sets and limited-edition offers from popular beauty brands. Shoppers can enjoy makeup demonstrations every Friday to Sunday and earn beauty vouchers worth up to MOP 860.From January 15 to February 16, the resort will present special editions of the Galaxy Macau Diamond Show and the Crystal Lobby Show. A dazzling three-meter-tall diamond will descend gracefully amid a water display, synchronised with stunning lights and awe-inspiring music. The shimmering Crystal Lotus, constructed of 380,000 precision-cut fine crystals and 146,000 individually programmed points of light, combines cutting-edge technology with luxury, creating an immersive technicolor spectacle with traditional red and gold elements.From the first to the fifth day of the Lunar New Year, the God of Fortune, accompanied by the "Golden Boy" and "Jade Girl", will make appearances at Galaxy Macau and StarWorld Hotel, giving out blessings and good fortune for the year ahead. Professional lion dance troupe will also perform from the third to the fifth day, showcasing breathtaking artistry and spreading joy and blessings.The Galaxy International Convention Center and Galaxy Arena, Asia's newest premier event venues, are set to host an array of captivating performances, including "Galaxy Music Gala: Lang Lang and Macao Orchestra", "The TF Family 2025 New Year Concert – Passion is coming!", "Jeff Chang Ultimate Continuum World Tour Concert in Macau, Chinese New Year Special", and "TAEYANG 2025 TOUR [THE LIGHT YEAR] IN MACAU". Adding to the excitement, an internationally renowned music maestro will make a surprise appearance on January 19 from 12.30-1.30pm at the Pearl Lobby, performing timeless masterpieces alongside talented young artists as part of the Music Chamber Series: Young Award-Winning Musicians. Over at Broadway Macau, meanwhile, the Broadway Theatre will showcase a diverse array of captivating performances and music events to ensure a spectacular entertainment experience.On the first floor of Galaxy Promenade, GalaxyArt presents "Boom and Bloom Exhibition", a dynamic and engaging art exhibition that offers an exciting fusion of innovation and fun. This exhibition sees the debut collaboration between Mainland artist Ray Chan and Macau-born artist Sanchia Lau with their original IPs "Shake Money Tree" and "Wishing Doll". Over at Galaxy Cinema, audiences can enjoy Lunar New Year blockbuster films while their little ones experience delightful New Year surprises with the resort's much-loved mascot, Wavey the Peacock. Hotel guests with young ones can also visit the Edutainment Center for free craft workshops themed around the Lunar New Year."Poon Choi" is a beloved culinary heritage that reflects the nostalgic charm of Hong Kong's Yuen Long walled villages. Galaxy Macau celebrates the traditional cuisine with a modern twist this year, infusing the classic dish with the rich, spicy flavours of Sichuan cuisine. Specialty items like Black Cane Sugar New Year Pudding and Chinese Turnip Cake are crafted from premium ingredients to highlight traditional tastes. Various restaurants at the resort will also roll out festive menus, from sumptuous banquet sets to à la carte delights and dim sum, catering to every reunion gathering. Diners using Visa cards at designated restaurants can enjoy an instant discount of MOP 150 when spending MOP 800, as well as dining vouchers worth up to MOP 600. Many prestigious restaurants at StarWorld Hotel also present a myriad of delectable Lunar New Year dishes, including the two-Michelin-starred Feng Wei Ju, ensuring a great start to the year fueled by acclaimed culinary artistry.The "Love Between Fairy and Devil" VR Experience invites guests celebrate a "National Style Chinese New Year" this Spring Festival. Choose from over 200 exquisite Hanfu outfits, complete with professional makeup and hairstyling. Explore Galaxy Macau and other iconic Macau attractions, where tradition meets modernity, as expert photographers capture every beautiful moment for you.Outside the resort, guests can hop on the open-top sightseeing bus for a short trip and enjoy the glittering festive lights of Cotai. For those who love city walks, 23 locations across Cotai and other areas of Macau offer stunning photo opportunities with the "Light Up Macao: Symphony of Time and Space" installations. Guests can also visit the newly renovated Lai Chi Vun Shipyards, where eye-catching Lunar New Year decorations await. The Spring Market in the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards will open on weekends from January 18 through February 2, as well as on January 31 (the third day of the Lunar New Year). Featuring 18 stalls that offer unique local festive souvenirs, the market is complemented by live music and festive-themed workshops in the afternoon.From January 31 (the third day of the Lunar New Year) to February 2, the Lai Chi Vun Shipyards will host even more exciting activities, including the God of Wealth Parade and the handing out of fortune gift bags. Visitors can also enjoy various traditional events unique to Macau, including the Grand Dragon Parade, the Lunar New Year Float Parade, and fireworks displays from January 29 to February 8.For more information, visit the official website at www.galaxymacau.com, or follow Galaxy Macau on social media (Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, TikTok and Xiaohongshu) for the latest updates. For inquiries and reservations, please call +853 8883 2221.Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind deluxe lounge that evokes the glitz and glamor of Shanghai's golden era with entertainment in luxury and style; and Foot Hub presents the traditional art of reflexology to make you feel more relaxed and revitalized. For Authentic Macau Flavors & Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavors at its Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also well looked after with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and a professional service staff. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world- class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meter of total flexible MICE, and a 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.







Galaxy Macau