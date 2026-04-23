Award‑winning luxury resort introduces a magnificent roster of bespoke privileges for HSBC Hong Kong cardholders, where elevated shopping and refined gastronomy converge through thoughtfully curated luxury rewards

Anchored in constantly evolving guest experiences, Galaxy Macau and HSBC HK join hands to present a repertoire of stellar privileges. On behalf of senior managements from both parties, Mr Paul Tse, Director of Marketing & Event Services of Galaxy Entertainment Group and Ms Iris Ng, Head of Business Partnerships Development, Cards & Unsecured Lending of HSBC HK, gathered in the gardens of Raffles at Galaxy Macau for a ceremonial photo‑taking to mark the launch.

Galaxy Macau unveils a suite of co‑presented promotions and bespoke privileges, meticulously crafted to enhance the world‑class luxury resort experience for HSBC HK’s selected credit cardholders.

Elevated spending rewards

From April 1 to June 30, Galaxy Macau elevates the rewards of indulgence as HSBC HK selected cardholders who meet designated spending across its selected acclaimed dining venues and selected shops at the illustrious Galaxy Promenade are rewarded with vouchers worth up to MOP1,800. The privilege unlocks a world of refined pleasures curated seamlessly within a single, extraordinary resort destination.

Stellar dining privileges

From May 8 to December 31, Galaxy Macau’s handpicked collection of its most acclaimed restaurants, including one-Michelin-starred Italian fine-dining 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA, one-Michelin-starred Cantonese cuisine Lai Heen, refined omakase-style teppanyaki institution Teppanyaki Shou and the world’s first Raffles’ speakeasy Long Bar, among other leading restaurants, invites HSBC HK cardholders to savour elevated dining privileges. Eligible cardholders enjoy complimentary champagne, signature snacks and desserts, as well as 20% off and complementary cake during their birthday months at the selected restaurants, turning every celebration into an elegant gala. Bespoke privileges for premium clients

Galaxy Macau will introduce further customised rewards and elevated privileges exclusively for HSBC premium credit cardholders, covering an array of areas, aiming to deliver a more immersive, cross‑sector luxury experience for the resort’s most valued guests.

Galaxy Macau’s world-class culinary offering features over 120 restaurants with a collection of them recognised by international authoritative bodies such as Forbes Travel Guide, MICHELIN Guide Hong Kong & Macau and the Black Pearl Restaurant Guide.

Galaxy Promenade brings together more than 200 prestigious luxury brands, regularly unveiling exclusive previews and limited‑time launches.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 April 2026 - Galaxy Macau today unveiled an exclusive credit card collaboration with HSBC Hong Kong (HSBC HK) to deliver elevated lifestyle privileges across the Guangdong‑Hong Kong‑Macao Greater Bay Area. Leveraging Galaxy Macau's expertise in luxury travel and hospitality alongside HSBC's leadership in premium financial services, the partnership introduces a seamless suite of curated experiences for select cardholders. As the integrated resort with the most Forbes Five‑Star awards in the world, Galaxy Macau continues to redefine destination‑led luxury through thoughtful, guest‑centric offers and experiences.Marking Galaxy Macau's first credit card partnership with HSBC HK, the collaboration offers holders of the bank's select credit cards tailored dining and shopping privileges designed to enhance cross‑border travel experiences. Together, the two brands aim to unlock new lifestyle moments, deepen engagement with discerning travellers and create sustainable value through a shared commitment to excellence and refinement.Galaxy Macau's collaborative credit card offering with HSBC HK marks a significant milestone in the resort's expansion across the Greater Bay Area. By seamlessly integrating premium financial services with world‑class travel, dining, entertainment and luxury experiences, the partnership creates added value for today's cross‑border travellers. Leveraging HSBC HK's extensive network of high‑net-worth credit cardholders, the collaboration enhances the depth and quality of regional travel lifestyle experiences, setting a new benchmark for elevated leisure within the Greater Bay Area.Looking ahead to 2026, Galaxy Macau—Macau's flagship luxury integrated resort and a leader across Asia—will continue to welcome guests from around the world with its world‑class facilities and experiences. Visitors can look forward to a refined and diverse selection of dining, shopping and entertainment, alongside a year‑round calendar of headline events, including regular international concerts and large‑scale live shows, delivering a continuous stream of memorable moments throughout the year.Galaxy Macau's culinary landscape is equally distinguished, featuring over 120 restaurants with a collection of them recognised by international authoritative bodies such asand the. Collaborations with world‑renowned chefs and limited‑edition dining experiences ensure that each visit offers a rare and memorable gastronomic journey.Complementing the dining experience, Galaxy Promenade brings together more than 200 prestigious luxury brands, regularly unveiling exclusive previews and limited‑time launches. The resort's nine award‑winning hotels, including the newly unveiled all‑suite and penthouse sanctuary Capella at Galaxy Macau, together with the world's largest skytop aquatic attraction Grand Resort Deck, complete a stay defined by elegance, scale and imagination.For more information about Galaxy Macau and this collaboration, please visit www.galaxymacau.com Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

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ABOUT GALAXY MACAU INTEGRATED RESORT

Galaxy Macau, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Nine award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau, and Capella at Galaxy Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different calibre of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com





Galaxy Macau