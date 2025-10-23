Motul GP Series: Inspired by MotoGP™, Perfected for Every Ride

GP Next 4T: The Future of Performance Riding

Enhanced Ester Technology Blend: Combines regenerated base oil with Ester to deliver powerful output and uncompromised engine protection, giving riders championship-level performance.

Combines regenerated base oil with Ester to deliver powerful output and uncompromised engine protection, giving riders championship-level performance. Eco-Responsible Packaging: Bottled in containers made with 50% recycled plastic and fully recyclable, ensuring every ride contributes to a lighter environmental footprint.

Bottled in containers made with 50% recycled plastic and fully recyclable, ensuring every ride contributes to a lighter environmental footprint. JASO MA2 Certified: Guarantees smooth wet clutch performance with precise gear shifts and reliable clutch engagement, critical for both city riding and high-performance conditions.

Guarantees smooth wet clutch performance with precise gear shifts and reliable clutch engagement, critical for both city riding and high-performance conditions. API SP Certified: Meets the latest international standard for engine protection and emissions compatibility, reinforcing durability and long-term reliability.

Meets the latest international standard for engine protection and emissions compatibility, reinforcing durability and long-term reliability. 10W-40 Viscosity: Maintains consistent lubrication and stability across diverse climates and riding environments.

Maintains consistent lubrication and stability across diverse climates and riding environments. Superior Engine Response: Provides high protection under load, with smoother gear transitions and sharper throttle response even in demanding, high-output scenarios.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 23 October 2025 - Motul , a global leader in high-performance lubricants and a longstanding partner of MotoGP™, proudly announces the launch of the, the newest addition to its acclaimed. Officially unveiled at the, the GP Next 4T represents the next evolution of Motul's championship-proven technology, merging race-inspired engineering with everyday practicality and sustainability. MotoGP™ , the world's most exciting sport, continues to inspire millions with its speed, adrenaline, and relentless pursuit of excellence. In recent years, it has also embarked on a transformative journey toward greater sustainability, proving that high performance and environmental responsibility can share the same track. As the official lubricant partner of MotoGP™, Motul has tested its formulations in the toughest racing environments, from blistering straights to unforgiving corners. This relentless testing ground allows Motul to push boundaries and translate race-proven technology into everyday solutions. As MotoGP™ embraces ever-expanding sustainability practices, including 40% non-fossil fuels from last season increasing to 100% non-fossil from 2027, GP Next 4T stands as a natural extension of that shared vision.Commenting on the official launch,said, "The launch of GP Next 4T reflects Motul's continuous commitment to performance and responsibility. Earlier this year, we introduced the NGEN range to lead the charge in sustainable engine oil. With GP Next 4T, we are reinforcing those same values within our MotoGP™-inspired GP Series, ensuring that all riders can experience championship-grade performance while contributing to a more sustainable future."said, "More than just an engine oil, the new GP Next 4T is a statement of Motul's commitment to innovation at the highest level of motorsport. MotoGP™ has always set the benchmark for passion and performance, and with this launch we are redefining how riders connect with that spirit. The GP Series continues to evolve, and GP Next 4T reflects our ambition to lead with products that protect, perform, and inspire."said, "Motul has been a committed part of our ecosystem for a long time and is very active in the sport, from title sponsoring multiple Grands Prix each season to taking inspiration from MotoGP to continue innovating in their product lines. MotoGP pushes the boundaries of possibility and as official lubricant supplier, Motul uses our testing ground to create even better performing and more sustainable products like the GP Next 4T. We're proud to work together."Since its debut in 2020, the Motul GP Series has been more than just engine oil, it has been a way for everyday riders to live the MotoGP™ spirit on the streets. Fromand, to the recently launched, each product has carried the thrill, style, and performance of the world's most exciting motorsport into daily riding.With GP Next 4T, Motul pushes this legacy forward, introducing a product shaped not only by racing passion but also by responsibility for the road ahead. Engineered to deliver smooth responsiveness, uncompromised comfort, and stable performance, the GP Series ensures riders experience the exhilaration of the track in their everyday journeys, all while supporting eco-efficiency and driving sustainable innovation.Marking yet another milestone, the all-new GP Next 4T is designed for riders who demand exhilarating performance while embracing a sustainable lifestyle. Engineered for today's diverse riders, from daily commuters who need reliability on the road, to weekend thrill-seekers chasing adrenaline, and eco-conscious riders who care about their footprint, the GP Next 4T ensures every journey delivers performance with purpose.Whether cruising around the city or navigating the curves and turns of the roads, GP Next 4T provides superior protection, smoother gear shifts, and sharper response, all while minimising environmental impact through sustainable packaging and smarter formulations.By combining the spirit of MotoGP™ with Motul's ongoing sustainability journey, the GP Next 4T sets a new benchmark for motorcycle lubrication, proving that speed and responsibility can share the same road.MotoGP™ fans and riders can expect the Motul GP Next 4T to be available on the shelves of MOTUL authorised dealers across Asia Pacific from October 2025 onwards. For more information, visit Motul Asia Pacific's official website: www.motul.com Hashtag: #Motul

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ABOUT MOTUL

Founded in 1853, Motul is a world-class French company with a global footprint, specialising in high-tech engine lubricants and fluids for two-wheelers, cars, heavy-duty vehicles, marine and industrial applications via its brands Motul Tech and Baraldi. Renowned for its product quality and innovation, Motul introduced the world's first fully synthetic four-stroke lubricant - the Motul 300V, in 1971. Over the years, Motul has become a trusted supplier to numerous motorsport teams and Original Equipment Manufacturers, maintaining its status as a key partner in prestigious international racing competitions such as the Dakar Rally, 24 Hours of Le Mans, and MotoGP.





In 2000, Motul established its Asia Pacific headquarters in Singapore, cementing its commitment to provide top-notch products in the region. Today, Motul's presence spans 17 countries across Asia Pacific, with a focus on lubricant technology, meticulously tailored to the region's diverse climate and driving conditions. With three research and development centres in Japan, Vietnam and India, a major manufacturing facility in Vietnam, and additional manufacturing partners in China, Thailand, and Indonesia; Motul delivers cutting-edge solutions tailored to the unique needs of the dynamic Asia Pacific market.





Motul's comprehensive and versatile product range includes solutions for everyday use, ensuring optimal performance, reliability, and meeting every need on the road. By continually investing in Research and Development, Motul is your trusted partner wherever you go, delivering superior performance and dependability for all driving conditions. For more information, visit www.motul.com.

MOTUL