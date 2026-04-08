Fresh Laundry Ranked #37 Among the Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore by The Straits Times 2026

Compiled by The Straits Times and global research firm Statista, the annual Singapore business growth ranking evaluates companies based on revenue growth performance across a defined assessment period. Fresh Laundry’s placement among the high-growth companies in Singapore underscores its strong performance and growing influence in the laundromat sector.
Fresh Laundry’s position within this business growth ranking reflects its consistent expansion and operational development within the laundromat sector in Singapore. The company’s growth trajectory highlights increasing demand for modern, convenient laundry services as lifestyles evolve and urban living spaces prioritise efficiency and accessibility.
Being recognised as one of the fastest-growing companies in Singapore also signals the increasing relevance of service-driven businesses that address everyday needs through scalable models and operational innovation.
Growth of the Laundromat Industry in Singapore
Self-service laundry outlets provide a practical option for individuals and families seeking accessible washing and drying facilities without the need for large household appliances. This has contributed to steady growth in the sector, positioning laundromats as an essential service in densely populated cities.
Fresh Laundry’s inclusion among high-growth companies reflects how the industry continues to evolve to meet modern consumer expectations. By combining reliable machines, accessible locations, and streamlined operations, laundromats have become a key part of the neighbourhood service ecosystem.
Fresh Laundry’s Growth Journey
The brand’s progress within the urban self-service laundry segment in Singapore has been supported by careful planning, operational consistency, and an understanding of changing consumer needs. As demand for convenient laundry solutions continues to grow, Fresh Laundry has focused on maintaining quality while expanding its presence.
Being recognised as one of the fastest growing company in Singapore highlights the scalability of service-based businesses like Fresh Laundry, especially when driven by strong operational discipline, a focus on customer convenience, and carefully planned strategic expansion.
A Growing Interest in the Coin Laundry Industry
As more individuals research starting a laundromat, industry visibility continues to grow. The sector’s accessibility and practical service offering have made it an attractive option for entrepreneurs looking to enter a stable consumer services market.
Fresh Laundry’s presence among fast-expanding companies demonstrates how the laundromat sector has matured into a recognised segment of the local service economy.
Looking Ahead
The recognition highlights not only Fresh Laundry’s growth, but also the continued evolution of neighbourhood services that support modern lifestyles. As the industry progresses, laundromats remain a vital part of urban living by providing accessible, convenient solutions for everyday needs.
For individuals interested in the sector, understanding the fundamentals of the coin laundry business and the considerations involved in getting started can provide valuable insights into how this everyday service has developed into a scalable and growing industry.
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About Fresh Laundry
Fresh Laundry is a Singapore-based laundromat operator focused on providing modern, convenient self-service laundry solutions for local communities. Operating within the growing laundromat sector, the company has built a network of coin-operated laundry outlets designed to support busy urban lifestyles with accessible washing and drying facilities.
Through a scalable and service-driven model, Fresh Laundry continues to expand its presence across neighbourhoods, supporting the increasing demand for reliable laundry services. The company also shares industry insights for individuals exploring opportunities in the coin laundry business or considering entering the laundromat market, reflecting its broader involvement in Singapore’s evolving self-service laundry ecosystem.
Fresh Laundry’s recent recognition in The Straits Times Singapore’s Fastest Growing Companies 2026 further highlights its progress as a fastest-growing company in Singapore, reinforcing its role within the country’s developing laundry services sector.
Fresh Laundry Pte Ltd