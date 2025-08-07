foodpanda pandarider Awards 2025 Primary Bursary Award Recipient_Emlyn

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 August 2025 - To mark Singapore’s 60th National Day, foodpanda, the nation’s leading food and grocery delivery platform, has launched a series of initiatives, as part of itscampaign, to recognise and uplift its delivery partners. These include S$16,200 in education bursaries, dollar-for-dollar tip matching, and expanded road safety training in the lead-up to Rider Safety Month. The campaign reinforces foodpanda’s commitment to the everyday heroes who keep the city moving.Singapore’s 60th birthday is a meaningful milestone to honour our delivery partners, who show up every day– rain or shine – to bring convenience and comfort to homes across the city. This year, we’re doing even more to say thank you,” said Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director, foodpanda Singapore.foodpanda also recognised 31 outstanding delivery partners with awards for exceptional service and contributions to the community. Over 700 attendees received goodie bags containing safety and rider essentials – including rain jackets, road emergency toolkits, first-aid kits, sunscreen, neck fans, along with contributions from partners such as Food Republic, Coca-Cola, HelloRide, Chubb and more.Additionally, to make every token of appreciation go twice as far, foodpanda will match all in-app customer tips dollar-for-dollar from 8 to 10 August. Delivery partners collecting orders that include two Coca-Cola cans from selected Food Republic outlets islandwide will also receive a complimentary Coca-Cola from 1 to 10 August.foodpanda also announced that it will expand its training programme with intermediate safety training courses, a step up from the basic training courses provided last year. Tailored by vehicle type, these sessions cover practical techniques, hazard management, and road confidence – equipping partners with road skills and confidence. This continued investment reflects foodpanda’s commitment to a safer, more supportive working environment for delivery partners.With the SG60and National Day initiatives, foodpanda reaffirms its dedication to recognising delivery partners’ resilience, strengthening their role in Singapore’s story, and investing in support that makes a meaningful difference. These efforts are part of foodpanda’s regional flagship programme,, dedicated to uplifting and empowering delivery partners across Asia across five pillars – safety, well-being, personal development, community and welfare perks.Hashtag: #NationalDaySG #pandariderAwards #foodpanda #RiderSafetyMonth #EducationBursary #SG60Celebration #TipMatching #DeliveryPartners #SG60 #Campaign #NationalDay

Annex A: Quote from a pandarider Awards bursary recipient

Benny Tan Teng Soon, a 25 year-old full-time student who is pursuing a degree in mechanical engineering at Nanyang Technological University



“As a Mechanical Engineering student, working as a food delivery rider helps me manage daily expenses and support my family. With my father in a nursing home and limited support at home, it’s been financially challenging, especially while keeping up with a demanding academic schedule. This bursary would really help take some of the pressure off, allowing me to focus more on my studies and stay on track to graduate. It would be a meaningful step toward building a better future for both myself and my family.”





