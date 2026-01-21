Platform’s inaugural Kiasu Pasar Report also reveals shift towards smarter, healthier and more intentional quick-commerce habits

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 January 2026 - foodpanda, the nation's leading food and grocery delivery platform, has launched two new upsized pandamarts (known as pandamart XLs) in Kallang and Yio Chu Kang, to support growing preference for convenient grocery runs with wider assortment choices and reliable availability of everyday essentials.



[Key Visual] Axelle Guibert, Director of Quick-Commerce (Left), Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director of foodpanda Singapore (Right)



Since 2023, foodpanda has seen a 7% increase in monthly grocery order frequency, and an 8% jump in the average number of items per order between 2024 and 2025, as shoppers shift from last-minute convenience to full pantry restocks.





"Across Singapore, we're seeing our customers shop more intentionally. They're planning better, spending smarter and stocking up in a single go. pandamart XLs are precisely built for this reason - to offer our customers more products, better value for their money, and with the same convenience they love," said Bhavani Mishra, Managing Director of foodpanda Singapore.





pandamart XLs built for bigger baskets

Each pandamart XL carries an upsized inventory of everyday staples, snacks, ready-to-eat meals, household items and more, featuring 30% more products than a regular pandamart. The larger assortment also includes imported specialty and locally in-demand products, allowing shoppers to stock up more in a single order and receive their groceries in an hour.





The launch of these two new outlets follows the success of a pilot trial in Redhill launched in 2025, with three pandamart XL stores now in operation, each positioned to support wider delivery areas across Singapore. Across all pandamart stores, including XL locations, foodpanda uses hyperlocal demand trends to guide assortment and stock planning, tailoring each store to the neighbourhoods it serves.





Kiasu Pasar Report: Singaporeans are rethinking grocery shopping

Quick-commerce - a fast, on-demand delivery model - is catching on with Singaporean shoppers seeking value and convenience. The shift, highlighted in foodpanda's first Kiasu Pasar Report1 launched today, reflects growing price-consciousness and smarter spending habits.





Key insights include:

Singaporeans are using quick-commerce to plan, not panic: Rather than a last-minute fix, orders are increasingly embedded in daily routines and used for a wider range of occasions, from full pantry restocks and daily cooking to essential planning.

Value matters more than ever : One in two grocery orders includes housebrand items, and pandapro subscribers now account for 18% more quick-commerce orders, and enjoy 30% more in average savings.

Healthier baskets, smarter choices: Fresh produce appears in 7 in 10 orders, alongside growing demand for lean meats, organic and protein-rich products.

Convenience is shaping kitchens – and shopping habits: As consumers opt for simpler, time-saving cooking options, purchases of frozen meals and cooking condiments have climbed 20%.​​​​

Cultural discovery is rising: Japanese and Korean products available on foodpanda are up 20%, reflecting a growing appetite for global flavours.





"Quick-commerce has evolved beyond convenience; it's now part of Singapore's daily shopping rhythm," said Axelle Guibert, Director of Quick-Commerce, foodpanda Singapore. "With our new pandamart XLs, we're delivering both speed and scale — giving shoppers more choice and better value, all closer to home."





Appendix A . To celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year, shoppers can enjoy up to 58% off across a curated selection of festive essentials and treats from 19 January to 22 February. Full details of the seasonal promotions are in







Appendix A: foodpanda Has Huat-ever You Need for Chinese New Year, with Up to 58% Off Festive Grocery Essentials and Weekly HUAT Deals







Five themed weeks of festive essentials from 19 Jan to 22 Feb with up to 58% off on groceries and shops on foodpanda

Chinese New Year is almost here, and foodpanda is helping Singaporeans bring the spirit of reunion home with five weeks of curated weekly deals. Enjoy the same in-store prices and promos from Giant, Cold Storage and Guardian, plus quick, app-only deals from pandamart. All conveniently delivered to your doorstep making it easier for Singaporeans to prep, host, and celebrate with ease.

19 Jan - 25 Jan 🧼 Spring Clean & Start Fresh



🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK 40% off Tiger Lager Beer Can 20s x 320ml New year, new me — start the year by refreshing your space with everyday cleaning essentials. From wiping down surfaces to tackling bathroom grime, stock up on household must-haves like Dettol Multi Surface Cleaner Lavender, Scott Multipurpose Kitchen Towels and Magiclean Stain & Mold Bathroom Cleaner, all delivered on foodpanda!





26 Jan -1 Feb 🛒 Stock Up for the Festivities Hosting guests or planning a few gatherings? Get ahead of the rush by stocking up on drinks, fresh fruits and crowd-pleasers that are always good to have on hand. From bulky beverage packs like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Carlsberg Pilsner, to festive favourites such as mandarin oranges, it's all about being ready for any last-minute hosting needs.

🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK 50% off on Coca-Cola Zero Sugar (24 x 320ml) Case 2 Feb -8 Feb 🍲The Perfect Steamboat Night Nothing brings people together like a comforting steamboat meal. Build your spread with a mix of shabu meats, seafood and flavourful soup bases, from brightfarms Pork Shabu, to Gemchamp Shrimp Paste with Fish Roe and classic Peng Wang Fried Fishballs. Whether it's a cosy dinner or a full-on feast, everything you need is just a few taps away.

🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK 60% off on brightfarms Pork Shabu Duo 800g





9 Feb - 15 Feb 🍻Bring On The Reunion Feasts With Your Festive Favourites Forgot something? More open houses? Whether you're welcoming guests or heading out for visits, top up on crowd favourites like Hong Mei Ren Mandarin Oranges, brightfarms Tiger Prawns, and steamboat top ups with Swanson Clear Chicken Broth for easy hosting.

🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK 60% off on brightfarms Tiger Prawn (Head on Shell on) 200g 16 Feb - 22 Feb 🎊Keep the Celebrations Going Still hosting or planning one final get-together? Make it easy with premium festive essentials and treats that everyone loves. From indulgent abalone, Pokka Jasmine Green Tea and Canadian Scallops, it's all about enjoying the celebrations — minus the hassle.

🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK 35% off on New Moon Australia Abalone 425g



More to Love This Chinese New Year Get foodpanda ang paus on your pandamart orders, while stocks last!

pandapro subscribers get an extra 5% off selected items on Cold Storage & Giant, making them even cheaper than in-store prices. Not yet on PRO? Subscribe now for just $5.99/month.

foodpanda Singapore

