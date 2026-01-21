Platform’s inaugural Kiasu Pasar Report also reveals shift towards smarter, healthier and more intentional quick-commerce habits
Singaporeans are using quick-commerce to plan, not panic: Rather than a last-minute fix, orders are increasingly embedded in daily routines and used for a wider range of occasions, from full pantry restocks and daily cooking to essential planning.
Value matters more than ever: One in two grocery orders includes housebrand items, and pandapro subscribers now account for 18% more quick-commerce orders, and enjoy 30% more in average savings.
Healthier baskets, smarter choices: Fresh produce appears in 7 in 10 orders, alongside growing demand for lean meats, organic and protein-rich products.
Convenience is shaping kitchens – and shopping habits: As consumers opt for simpler, time-saving cooking options, purchases of frozen meals and cooking condiments have climbed 20%.
Cultural discovery is rising: Japanese and Korean products available on foodpanda are up 20%, reflecting a growing appetite for global flavours.
19 Jan - 25 Jan
🧼 Spring Clean & Start Fresh
New year, new me — start the year by refreshing your space with everyday cleaning essentials. From wiping down surfaces to tackling bathroom grime, stock up on household must-haves like Dettol Multi Surface Cleaner Lavender, Scott Multipurpose Kitchen Towels and Magiclean Stain & Mold Bathroom Cleaner, all delivered on foodpanda!
🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK
26 Jan -1 Feb
🛒 Stock Up for the Festivities
Hosting guests or planning a few gatherings? Get ahead of the rush by stocking up on drinks, fresh fruits and crowd-pleasers that are always good to have on hand. From bulky beverage packs like Coca-Cola Zero Sugar and Carlsberg Pilsner, to festive favourites such as mandarin oranges, it's all about being ready for any last-minute hosting needs.
🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK
2 Feb -8 Feb
🍲The Perfect Steamboat Night
Nothing brings people together like a comforting steamboat meal. Build your spread with a mix of shabu meats, seafood and flavourful soup bases, from brightfarms Pork Shabu, to Gemchamp Shrimp Paste with Fish Roe and classic Peng Wang Fried Fishballs. Whether it's a cosy dinner or a full-on feast, everything you need is just a few taps away.
🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK
9 Feb - 15 Feb
🍻Bring On The Reunion Feasts With Your Festive Favourites
Forgot something? More open houses? Whether you're welcoming guests or heading out for visits, top up on crowd favourites like Hong Mei Ren Mandarin Oranges, brightfarms Tiger Prawns, and steamboat top ups with Swanson Clear Chicken Broth for easy hosting.
🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK
16 Feb - 22 Feb
🎊Keep the Celebrations Going
Still hosting or planning one final get-together? Make it easy with premium festive essentials and treats that everyone loves. From indulgent abalone, Pokka Jasmine Green Tea and Canadian Scallops, it's all about enjoying the celebrations — minus the hassle.
🧧 SUPER HUAT DEAL OF THE WEEK
Get foodpanda ang paus on your pandamart orders, while stocks last!
pandapro subscribers get an extra 5% off selected items on Cold Storage & Giant, making them even cheaper than in-store prices. Not yet on PRO? Subscribe now for just $5.99/month.
