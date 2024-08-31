Flash Coffee is a tech-enabled coffee chain that serves a menu of high-quality drinks curated by award-winning World Barista Champions across Asia. Customers can use the Flash Coffee app to order and pay online, choose to pick up orders from one of the brand’s iconic yellow storefronts, or order for delivery through the app or major delivery platforms. After the company’s restructuring in 2023, Flash Coffee’s main focus is on Indonesia and franchising the brand in additional markets, following a successful franchise in Thailand. Flash Coffee is backed by White Star Capital as its largest shareholder.

