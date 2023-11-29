Choco Up is a global technology and financial services platform that offers revenue-based financing and growth solutions for e-commerce brands. With data analytics and machine learning at its core, Choco Up employs vast integrations to automate fund deployment, providing fast-growing companies with zero-equity funding in a quick and seamless manner. Choco Up has offices in Singapore and Hong Kong and serves e-commerce businesses worldwide, providing smart-growth analytics and global payment solutions to fuel their growth. Learn more at choco-up.com .

First Page Digital, Singapore's premier digital marketing and SEO agency, is your catalyst for unprecedented growth in the dynamic online landscape. Driven by data and fuelled by passion, we create tailored strategies that transform brands into digital leaders. Our team's expertise spans SEO, PPC, social media management, content marketing, and web development, harnessing the power of cutting-edge tools to craft compelling digital narratives. With First Page Digital, your brand doesn't just compete – it conquers. Experience the power of true digital innovation and ride the wave of growth to the industry forefront. Trust First Page Digital: shaping the digital future, one business at a time. Learn more at www.firstpagedigital.sg .

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.