REACH, Singapore and Reggio Children, Italy present Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material
Ms. Sun Xueling, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Social and Family Development, will be the Guest-of-Honour and will address the delegates, including leaders, educators, trainers, and policymakers representing key stakeholders in the early childhood profession.
“Children are our future, and they have only one childhood. It is our responsibility to ensure that we are always learning and committing ourselves to the highest standards of practice in the learning and development of children in our care. This is especially important as the training, development, and well-being of educators directly impact the safety, care, and learning of children, which in turn affects families and society as a whole. The Reggio Emilia Approach to education has inspired educators worldwide for the last 65 years, and it continues to do so. We are excited to bring this landmark exhibition to Singapore to offer educators for the first time in Singapore and the region a firsthand opportunity to connect and learn from this groundbreaking approach.” said Bipasha Minocha, CEO of REACH.
Conference: Listening to Children’s Languages through the Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material
- Date: 22-23 November 2024
- Location: Orchard Hotel Singapore, 442 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238879
- Guest of Honour: Ms Sun Xueling, Minister of State, Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Social and Family Development
- Language: English, Italian and Mandarin
- Date: 21st November to 20th December 2024
- Location: REACH centre of excellence, 6A Stevens Road, Singapore
- Guest of Honour: Italian ambassador to Singapore His Excellency Dante Brandi
- Language: English and Mandarin
- International experts: Distinguished speakers from Reggio Children, Italy, will lead the dialogue on the Reggio Emilia Approach. We will also have a panel discussion with representations from Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and China on the interpretations of this approach in their own contexts
- Mosaic of Marks, Words, Material Exhibition: A unique showcase of children's creativity from Reggio Emilia infant-toddler centres and pre-schools, providing valuable insights for educators.
- Interactive Atelier Sessions: Hands-on exploration of mark-making tools and materials, helping educators translate experiences into practical applications.
- Networking Opportunities: Connect with educators from Asia and beyond, sharing best practices and finding inspiration.
- Exclusive Networking Reception: Join fellow professionals on the evening of November 22nd for relationship-building.
Hashtag: #REACHReggioEmiliainAsiaforChildren
About REACH-Reggio Emilia in Asia for Children
As a beacon of the Reggio Emilia philosophy in Asia, REACH is committed to transformative education practices that value lifelong learning, reflective practice, and contextual change. It invites educators to join in its journey of growth, innovation, and advocacy for children's rights in early childhood education.
REACH-Reggio Emilia in Asia for Children