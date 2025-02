Disclaimer

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 1 October 2024 -On August 15, 2024, Finex released an upgraded version of the Finex Trading application, an all-in-one solution for mobile trading. Available for Android and iOS, the function-packed app comes with all the features necessary to navigate financial markets on the go.The Finex Trading app grants clients full access to Finex services, including (but not limited to) depositing and withdrawing, opening and closing trades, analyzing charts, and more.The app also has a Live Support chat available 24/7 so traders can get instant assistance anytime.Finex launches a month-long promotion from October 1 to celebrate the release of the Finex Trading application. The promotion offers 19 rewards and a chance to compete for the main prize of a Honda PCX 160 scooter during a live raffle.The promotion is available exclusively through the Finex Trading application. According to Agung Wisnuaji, this was a deliberate decision: "We want to attract as many traders as possible to use our newly released application and share this ultimate mobile trading experience," said Agung Wisnuaji, adding: "We have done extensive research to ensure that our product meets all the basic needs of traders – and more."Throughout the promo, traders will unlock digital and physical prizes by accumulating trading volume. One of the rewards is a VIP dinner with the CEO of Finex, Agung Wisnuaji.As traders collect more rewards, they will earn raffle tickets for the live raffle on, marking the promotion's Grand Finale.Hashtag: #Finex #trading #Forex #raffle #promo

About Finex

Finex is a regulated Forex broker based in Jakarta, Indonesia. Finex provides competitive conditions for trading Forex currencies, commodities, and indices. Established in 2012, Finex is supervised by BAPPEBTI (Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency), an Indonesian regulator, which ensures the protection of traders' funds by the Government of the Republic of Indonesia.



