Dean Chan, a graduate from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and current PhD candidate at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University has been named the Hong Kong winner of the James Dyson Award for Reef of Hope

The invention will progress to the international stage of the James Dyson Award, for a chance to win £30,000

Dean Chan, James Dyson Award 2025 Hong Kong winner

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 September 2025 - This year's James Dyson Award Hong Kong Winner, Reef of Hope, tackles the decline of oyster reefs in the region with a sustainable and innovative solution. Developed by Dean Chan, the modular 3D-printed artificial reef features an innovative topological design and uses a printing substrate infused with oyster shell calcium carbonate, aiming to restore oyster reefs while enhancing marine biodiversity.Oyster reefs are vital to healthy marine ecosystems—providing habitat for marine life, supporting fish populations, filtering water, and protecting shorelines. However, globally, more than 85% of oyster reefs have disappeared in recent decades, and locally, most remain outside of protected areas, facing threats from pollution, overharvesting, and urban development"Reef of Hope is well-developed and grounded in local ecological relevance," said. "Its focus on oysters—a species vital to Hong Kong's marine biodiversity—makes it a meaningful innovation."Now in its 20th year globally, the James Dyson Award continues to celebrate and empower young designer and engineers worldwide who tackle real-world problems with innovative solutions. Since its debut in Hong Kong in 2015, the Award has spotlighted numerous local innovators, with several advancing to the global Top 20 and one named a global sustainability winner., creator of Reef of Hope, is a designer, engineer, and ecologist. He discovered that conventional reef restoration methods—such as concrete blocks and oyster bags—often lack the ecological effectiveness and long-term sustainability needed for successful recovery, as they generally prioritize bulk and stability over ecological function.To address these shortcomings for current solutions, Reef of Hope is designed and engineered to actively support and sustain marine life. Its innovative topological structure features a curved, porous geometry that enhances stability in water, improves material efficiency, and optimizes water flow. The interwoven voids increase surface area and circulation, improving nutrient delivery, waste removal, and biofilm formation—all essential for oyster larval settlement.What sets the project apart is its material innovation: a biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) material, infused with seashell calcium carbonate, marine-safe minerals, and bioactive coatings that actively promote oyster settlement. The deliberate choice of material can avoid microplastic pollution, ensuring both ecological effectiveness and long-term ocean health.Additionally, the reef's lightweight, modular design allows for easy deployment by divers, adaptability to various site conditions, and cost-effective scaling—whether for degraded shorelines, aquaculture zones, or conservation areas.Dean conducted field trials along Hong Kong's shoreline, demonstrating significant environmental benefits: Oyster settlement rates were three times higher than with traditional methods. Within one month, the reef attracted shrimp, small crabs, juvenile fish, and algae, indicating a positive impact on local biodiversity."Winning the James Dyson Award is thrilling!" said. "It's not just about recognition — it's a platform to raise awareness about oyster reef restoration and marine conservation, amplifying my mission to protect these vital ecosystems."As the Hong Kong winner, Reef of Hope receivesto support the next phase of development and will represent Hong Kong on the global stage, competing with other regions' innovators. The internationalwill be announced on, selected by a global team of Dyson engineers, and thewill be chosen by James Dyson and announced onHashtag: #JamesDysonAward2025

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

James Dyson Award

The James Dyson Award forms part of a wider commitment by Sir James Dyson, to demonstrate the power of engineers to solve the world's problems. The competition has supported more than 400 inventions with prize money and a chance to gain global media exposure, and is run by the James Dyson Foundation. Founded in 2002, the Foundation is an international education charity whose mission is to inspire the next generation of engineers. The Foundation also invests in medical research and has donated more than £145m to charitable causes to date.



ABOUT THE COMPETITION



The brief. Design something that solves a problem. This problem may be a frustration that we all face in daily life, or a global issue. The important thing is that the solution is effective and demonstrates considered design thinking. Unlike other competitions, participants are given full autonomy over their intellectual property.



The process. Entries are judged first at the national level by a panel of external judges and a Dyson engineer. Each operating market awards a national winner and two national runners-up. From these winners, a panel of Dyson engineers then select an international shortlist of 20 entries. The top 20 projects are then reviewed by Sir James Dyson who selects his global winners.



The 2025 prizes



Global winners, chosen by Sir James Dyson, each receive a prize of £30,000. Each national winner receives £5,000.

A portable and affordable hair-loss prevention device for chemotherapy patients.A reusable, nature-inspired sensor to improve weather forecasting and tackle e-waste.A hands-free IV device for disaster zones.A sustainable exterior wall coating with a high cooling effect, reducing environmental costs of air conditioning.An off-road trailer ambulance for universal towing.A smart sensor for dressings which indicates how well a wound is healing by measuring its pH level.A machine that recycles plastic bottles into affordable 3D printer filament for developing nations.James Dyson Award