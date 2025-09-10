- Dean Chan, a graduate from the Chinese University of Hong Kong and current PhD candidate at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University has been named the Hong Kong winner of the James Dyson Award for Reef of Hope
- The invention will progress to the international stage of the James Dyson Award, for a chance to win £30,000
Oyster reefs are vital to healthy marine ecosystems—providing habitat for marine life, supporting fish populations, filtering water, and protecting shorelines. However, globally, more than 85% of oyster reefs have disappeared in recent decades[1], and locally, most remain outside of protected areas, facing threats from pollution, overharvesting, and urban development[2].
"Reef of Hope is well-developed and grounded in local ecological relevance," said Professor Joseph Wong, James Dyson Award Hong Kong Judge. "Its focus on oysters—a species vital to Hong Kong's marine biodiversity—makes it a meaningful innovation."
Now in its 20th year globally, the James Dyson Award continues to celebrate and empower young designer and engineers worldwide who tackle real-world problems with innovative solutions. Since its debut in Hong Kong in 2015, the Award has spotlighted numerous local innovators, with several advancing to the global Top 20 and one named a global sustainability winner.
Reef of Hope - The new solution to reef restoration
Dean Chan, creator of Reef of Hope, is a designer, engineer, and ecologist. He discovered that conventional reef restoration methods—such as concrete blocks and oyster bags—often lack the ecological effectiveness and long-term sustainability needed for successful recovery, as they generally prioritize bulk and stability over ecological function.
To address these shortcomings for current solutions, Reef of Hope is designed and engineered to actively support and sustain marine life. Its innovative topological structure features a curved, porous geometry that enhances stability in water, improves material efficiency, and optimizes water flow. The interwoven voids increase surface area and circulation, improving nutrient delivery, waste removal, and biofilm formation—all essential for oyster larval settlement.
What sets the project apart is its material innovation: a biodegradable polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) material, infused with seashell calcium carbonate, marine-safe minerals, and bioactive coatings that actively promote oyster settlement. The deliberate choice of material can avoid microplastic pollution, ensuring both ecological effectiveness and long-term ocean health.
Additionally, the reef's lightweight, modular design allows for easy deployment by divers, adaptability to various site conditions, and cost-effective scaling—whether for degraded shorelines, aquaculture zones, or conservation areas.
Dean conducted field trials along Hong Kong's shoreline, demonstrating significant environmental benefits: Oyster settlement rates were three times higher than with traditional methods. Within one month, the reef attracted shrimp, small crabs, juvenile fish, and algae, indicating a positive impact on local biodiversity.
"Winning the James Dyson Award is thrilling!" said Dean Chan. "It's not just about recognition — it's a platform to raise awareness about oyster reef restoration and marine conservation, amplifying my mission to protect these vital ecosystems."
As the Hong Kong winner, Reef of Hope receives £5,000 to support the next phase of development and will represent Hong Kong on the global stage, competing with other regions' innovators. The international Top 20 shortlist will be announced on 15th October, selected by a global team of Dyson engineers, and the global winners will be chosen by James Dyson and announced on 5th November.
Hashtag: #JamesDysonAward2025
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
James Dyson Award
The James Dyson Award forms part of a wider commitment by Sir James Dyson, to demonstrate the power of engineers to solve the world's problems. The competition has supported more than 400 inventions with prize money and a chance to gain global media exposure, and is run by the James Dyson Foundation. Founded in 2002, the Foundation is an international education charity whose mission is to inspire the next generation of engineers. The Foundation also invests in medical research and has donated more than £145m to charitable causes to date.
ABOUT THE COMPETITION
The brief. Design something that solves a problem. This problem may be a frustration that we all face in daily life, or a global issue. The important thing is that the solution is effective and demonstrates considered design thinking. Unlike other competitions, participants are given full autonomy over their intellectual property.
The process. Entries are judged first at the national level by a panel of external judges and a Dyson engineer. Each operating market awards a national winner and two national runners-up. From these winners, a panel of Dyson engineers then select an international shortlist of 20 entries. The top 20 projects are then reviewed by Sir James Dyson who selects his global winners.
The 2025 prizes
- Global winners, chosen by Sir James Dyson, each receive a prize of £30,000.
- Each national winner receives £5,000.
James Dyson Award on social media
- Website: https://www.jamesdysonaward.org/
- Instagram: @jamesdysonaward
- X: @jamesdysonaward
- TikTok: @jamesdysonaward
- LinkedIn: James Dyson Award
- YouTube: youtube.com/jamesdysonfoundation
James Dyson Award