WASHINGTON: The U.S. Federal Reserve may need to keep interest ​rates steady "for ⁠some time" before further cuts are warranted, Fed Governor ‌Michael Barr said on Tuesday, noting continued inflation above the Fed's ​2% target and the risks posed by the ongoing conflict in ​the Middle East.

The job ​market "appears to be stabilizing," Barr said in remarks prepared for delivery to a community development conference.

By contrast "we ⁠continue to contend with inflation notably above ... the 2% goal," Barr said, with the central bank's preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures price index about a percentage point above that level. ​Barr ‌said that while ⁠he was "hopeful" ⁠inflation falls this year, that could be at risk with higher ​oil prices now flowing through to ‌gasoline and other consumer costs.

"I would ⁠like to see evidence that goods and services price inflation is sustainably retreating before considering reducing the policy rate further, provided labor market conditions remain stable," he said.

The Fed held the policy rate steady in the 3.5% to 3.75% range at its meeting last week, with policymakers indicating they still expect to reduce rates at ‌least once more this year.

That outlook, however, ⁠has been called into doubt given ​the high price of oil, with investors now expecting the Fed to stay on hold and an increasing possibility seen ​of the ‌central bank raising rates before year's end. (Reporting ⁠by Howard Schneider in ​Washington; Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew Lewis)