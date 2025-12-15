CloudX Entertainment is a next-generation hybrid talent management and creative agency specializing in social media campaigns and the management of influencers and content creators. The agency merges media production with influencer-powered campaigns to turn brand visions into powerful brand influence, with a strong focus on travel, sports, and entertainment. Beyond that, CloudX develops original IPs built around each talent’s strengths, transforming creators into long-term brand assets. With end-to-end media production capabilities, they deliver cohesive, high-quality content from concept to final execution. Website: www.cxent.asia

Fast Track Events is a proud subsidiary of Fast Track Group (NASDAQ: FTRK), shaping global entertainment from Asia through celebrity partnerships and live entertainment experiences. Founded in Singapore in 2012, FTE began as an experiential events company and has evolved into a full-service partner connecting brands, audiences, and celebrities across the region and beyond. FTE collaborates with leading brands and global celebrities to create strategic partnerships that amplify Asia’s influence on the world stage. Website: https://www.fastrackevents.com/

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.