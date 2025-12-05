ABOUT AXA HEALTH INTERNATIONAL AND AXA GLOBAL HEALTHCARE AXA Health International is part of the wider AXA Group and specialises in international health and wellbeing solutions. AXA Global Healthcare operates as one of the commercial entities within AXA Health International, providing premium international health insurance to individuals and businesses worldwide and has been protecting the healthcare needs of globally mobile citizens for more than 60 years. Offering cross-border health insurance to businesses and private individuals, we support customers living in more than 200 countries. Our constantly evolving propositions build upon decades of experience in global healthcare and the local knowledge and capabilities of AXA's healthcare businesses across the world. We offer customers care and support though a global virtual doctor service, second medical opinion and personal case management services as well as evacuation and repatriation assistance. And to make sure customers get speedy access to medical treatment wherever they are in the world, they have access to AXA's global medical network of 2.1 million healthcare providers. AXA Global Healthcare is committed to driving a diverse workforce and promoting gender equality. We are part of the AXA Group - a global insurance company with more than 93 million clients worldwide. To find out more visit axaglobalhealthcare.com

