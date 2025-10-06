Anniversary Celebrations
The milestone will be marked with engaging activities designed to showcase Euphie's signature offerings. Guests can look forward to:
- Private consultations with Euphie's LCP-certified doctors, Dr Lily Ong and Dr Robin Koh, for personalised advice
- Live demonstrations of Pico Majesty Laser and Cryotherapy (on hand only).
- Complimentary skin analysis for a closer look at individual skin health
- Exclusive anniversary rewards, including an event-exclusive door gift for the first 50 registered guests per outlet, lucky dip prizes, and beauty mini-games
Part of SL Aesthetic Group
Euphie is part of SL Aesthetic Group, a leading name in Singapore's medical aesthetics and wellness industry with a growing regional presence that now includes Malaysia.
"Our aim has always been to create spaces where clients feel supported and can trust in the treatments we provide. Opening Euphie in Malaysia allowed us to extend our expertise and introduce a concept that seamlessly combines medical aesthetics with spa wellness. This anniversary is not just a milestone, but a celebration of our clients who have journeyed with us from the beginning," said Dr Kelvin Chua, Founder of SL Aesthetic Group.
The Vision of Dr Kelvin Chua
SL Aesthetic Group was founded by Dr Kelvin Chua, who began his medical training in Australia before opening his first clinic in Singapore in 2006. From one location, he has grown the Group into a respected regional network spanning medical aesthetics, skincare, hair, and wellness across Singapore and Malaysia.
As part of this Group, Euphie carries forward the strengths and values that have shaped its success in Singapore – combining medical precision, continuous training, and a patient-first approach. Treatments and protocols are guided by Singapore's established expertise, with Euphie's local team trained to uphold the same standards.
Guests can also experience signature innovations that the Group is known for, including the creation of the proprietary Fotona 6D treatment, alongside other advanced solutions like Pico Majesty Laser, bespoke facials, and customised skin programmes available exclusively at Euphie.
Dr Chua's decision to expand into Kuala Lumpur reflects the city's dynamic market and the growing demand for safe, high-quality aesthetic solutions. His guiding philosophy remains consistent: to merge trusted medical care with a welcoming, spa-inspired environment where clients feel supported in every step of their journey.
Join the Celebration
Mark your calendar for Euphie's first anniversary at Damansara Heights on 18 October 2025 and Damansara Uptown on 25 October 2025. Spaces are limited — early RSVP is encouraged to secure a spot at these exclusive events.
For RSVP and media enquiries, please contact:
Euphie Malaysia
contact@euphie.com.my
012-8679 946
About Euphie
Launched in 2024, Euphie is the first Malaysian brand under Singapore's SL Aesthetic Group. It was created to blend professional medical care with the comfort of a spa. Euphie Clinic offers advanced treatments such as lasers and injectables performed by LCP-certified doctors, while Euphie Skin Solutions complements this with medical-grade facials tailored to skin health. Together, they deliver trusted results in a serene environment.
About SL Aesthetic Group
SL Aesthetic Group is a leading medical aesthetics and wellness group specialising in skin and healthcare solutions. With nearly two decades of experience, the Group has built a strong presence across Singapore and Malaysia, bringing together trusted expertise in aesthetics, skincare, hair, and preventive healthcare.
The Group's portfolio includes:
- SkinLab The Medical Spa – Singapore's largest medical spa group specialising in medical-grade facials and skincare products.
- SL Aesthetic Clinic – A destination for minimal to non-invasive CE-marked, FDA- and HSA-approved medical aesthetic treatments.
- TrichoLab – A leader in holistic hair restoration, combining top research and medical expertise with natural therapies.
- Prologue The Lifestyle Medical Clinic – A one-stop destination for health screenings, preventive care, and chronic disease management.
- Prologue Centre for Women's Wellness – Singapore's leading holistic health concept for women's wellness, empowering women through knowledge, proactive care, and long-term health support.
