SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 February 2025 - Chinese New Year is a time for togetherness, celebration, and sharing joy. Yet, amidst back-to-back gatherings and increased seasonal spending, the festivities can sometimes feel exciting and a little overwhelmingEmbracing the spirit of giving, Etiqa Insurance Singapore partnered with independent creative agency Blak Labs, to spread extra blessings to the community through its Multiply Blessings With You brand activation.From January 22 to February 5, Etiqa's very own 'God of Fortune' made surprise appearances at food centers across the island, delighting diners and hawker stall owners with festive red packets, mandarin oranges, and even complimentary meals! The heartwarming initiative brought smiles to many, reinforcing the spirit of generosity and togetherness.Check out the exciting videos here:The event received enthusiastic responses in person and online, with engaging social media content amplifying the excitement and building anticipation for each God of Fortune appearance.View more content on Etiqa's Instagram page ( www.instagram.com/etiqasg/ )."At Etiqa, we believe that prosperity goes beyond financial security – it is about fostering meaningful connections, uplifting communities, and sharing joy. Through 'Multiply Blessings With You', we wanted to rekindle the true spirit of Chinese New Year by reminding everyone that the greatest blessings come from kindness, generosity, and togetherness." – Carine Chin, Head of Corporate Marketing, Etiqa Insurance SingaporeEchoing this sentiment, Koh Hwee Peng, Creative Partner at Blak Labs, shared, "It's been a pleasure working with Etiqa to bring this campaign to life. Their 'With You' spirit this festive season truly shines, spreading smiles and good fortune throughout the community."Heng, T. (2025, January 30). Commentary: Chinese New Year is exhausting, but here's why we keep celebrating it. CNA. Hashtag: #EtiqaInsurance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)

Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd. (EIPL) is a life and general insurance company licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. Having protected customers in Singapore since 1961 under the name United General Insurance Co. Sdn. Bhd., the company transitioned into the Singapore branch of Etiqa Insurance Berhad in 2009. Today, EIPL in Singapore stands as the pivotal operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group, a leading insurance and takaful provider in ASEAN.



EIPL offers a comprehensive range of life and general insurance products accessible through its diverse distribution channels, including bancassurance, agents, brokers, financial advisers, partnerships, direct and online sales via Tiq by Etiqa. Etiqa is rated 'A' by credit rating agency Fitch for the group's 'Favorable' business profile. EIPL is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture combining local market expertise with international insurance knowledge, with 69% ownership by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group operating across 13 countries.





About Blak Labs

Established in 2010, by five of Singapore's leading creatives, Blak Labs is a 100% independent creative agency with one purpose. To deliver the best ideas on the feed and beyond; to get people liking, loving, sharing and buying brands. We work directly with you to create campaigns and content built on strategically sound creative thinking. That's why every Blak Labs idea is delivered with Creative Care™. Since 2019, Blak Labs has added integrated media planning and buying to the creative mix through its sister agency, Instamedia Labs. Blak Labs is part of The Network, an independent global network of the most creative and future-facing agencies.





Etiqa Insurance