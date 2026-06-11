Interactive out-of-home activation across Mind, Body and Money aims to generate more than 10,000 readiness responses from SingaporeansSINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 11 June 2026 - Etiqa Insurance Singapore is bringing the conversation on everyday readiness into public spaces with 'When Life Spins, Stay Ready', an interactive out-of-home activation that invites Singaporeans to reflect on their sense of readiness across three everyday dimensions: Mind, Body and Money, while challenging the notion that being prepared is not solely reserved for moments of crisis, but built in small, everyday choices we make.
This light-hearted and reflective activation encourages Singaporeans to consider everyday preparedness in a new light. It aims to kickstart conversations around readiness in life while reinforcing Etiqa's commitment to helping customers navigate life with greater confidence and support.
Rolling out across selected high-traffic locations from June 2026, 'When Life Spins, Stay Ready' is designed to make readiness simple, engaging and relatable. Participants can register onsite, answer a short set of quiz questions, and stand a chance to win exciting prizes through a prize-wheel spin.
Across 42 activation days, participants will answer six questions across three readiness pillars: Mind, Body and Money, with at least four correct answers required to stand a chance at winning a spin-and-win prize. Up to 4,000 prizes will be available for redemption, subject to qualifying criteria, campaign terms and verification.
The quiz questions are mapped to practical everyday behaviours. The Mind pillar explores how Singaporeans manage stress and prioritise rest, the oft-overlooked foundations of mental resilience. Body examines the small physical habits that sustain us, from how much we move to whether we stay adequately hydrated. Money spotlights the budgeting instincts and saving behaviours that determine how well-prepared we are when life takes an unexpected turn.
By exploring these themes, Etiqa aims to help Singaporeans see readiness not as something reserved for major life events or moments of crisis, but as something shaped by the choices they make every day.
"Readiness is only about preparing for the unexpected but is also about the everyday habits and decisions that help people feel more confident about what lies ahead," said Claudia Soh, Acting CEO of Etiqa Insurance Singapore. "Through When Life Spins, Stay Ready, we hope to inspire Singaporeans to adopt readiness as a lifelong mindset — one that empowers them to face life with greater assurance and resilience."
The initiative builds on Etiqa's broader brand platform, Live Ready With You, which reflects our commitment to helping customers navigate life with greater confidence and support. The activation also sets the stage for the upcoming Etiqa Life Preparedness Survey, released in the second half of 2026. The research, conducted by Kantar, will offer a deeper look into how Singaporeans approach preparedness across financial security, physical wellbeing and mental resilience.
For the latest activation details, follow Etiqa Singapore on Instagram and TikTok at @etiqasg, or visit www.etiqa.com.sg/stayready.
Activation Locations and Dates
The activation will run for a total of 6 weeks, starting with City Hall MRT on 11 June 2026. For details on other locations, pls visit https://www.etiqa.com.sg/stayready/
Hashtag: #Etiqa #WhenLifeSpinsStayReady
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
About Etiqa Insurance Pte. Ltd (Etiqa Insurance Singapore)
Protecting customers since 1961, Etiqa Insurance Singapore is a licensed life and general insurance company regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and governed by the Insurance Act 1966. The local insurer is the Singapore operating entity of Etiqa Insurance Group – a leading insurance and Takaful business in ASEAN offering life and general insurance and family and general Takaful products through its agents, branches, offices and bancassurance network in the region. Etiqa Insurance Singapore is rated 'A' by credit rating agency Fitch for the group's 'Favorable' business profile and 'Very Strong' capitalisation.
Etiqa Insurance Singapore is owned by Maybank Ageas Holdings Berhad, a joint venture company that combines local market knowledge with international insurance expertise. The company is 69% owned by Maybank, the fourth largest banking group in Southeast Asia, and 31% by Ageas, an international insurance group with footprints across 13 countries and a heritage that spans over 190 years.
Etiqa Insurance Singapore