HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 May 2026 - Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (Eternal Group; Stock Code: 6883.HK), for over four decades the preeminent strategic gateway for fragrance and beauty brands into China, including Hong Kong SAR and Macao SAR, today announced its official partnership withand the launch of a dedicated campaign titled "The Eternal Path to China." Running from, the campaign presents a comprehensive navigable roadmap for international fragrance brands —from niche artisan perfumers to established luxury heritage brands—seeking to enter or expand within one of the world's most dynamic and fast-growing fragrance markets.The flagship session," will take place on 5 June 2026 from 15:00 to 15:45 (CEST) at the Conference Hall on the Main Stage of Esxence 2026. A distinguished panel of industry experts will examine China's economic landscape and fragrance market, offering practical and insight-driven perspectives on successful market entry strategies. The confirmed speakers areBeyond the seminar, Eternal Group has curated a comprehensive suite of resources to equip brands with actionable intelligence and operational guidance. Six industry talks will be held at Business Lounge No. 8 with speakers from Hong Kong Productivity Council, PricewaterhouseCoopers, The Loops Hong Kong, as well as expertise from Eternal Group. Topics will cover regulatory compliance, emerging marketing trends, and brand storytelling tailored for Chinese consumers. One-on-one consultations will offer bespoke advisory sessions with Eternal Group's senior experts. In addition, attendees will have access to, a proprietary guide featuring market insights and consumer trend analysis, NMPA compliance pathways and formula testing requirements, localization best practices, as well as marketing, PR, and retail channel strategies across shopping malls, pop‑ups, and museums."For more than 40 years, Eternal Group has served as a trusted bridge for international fragrance brands navigating the complexities of the China market," said Ms Wendy Lau, Executive Director of Eternal Group."With 'The Eternal Path to China' at Esxence 2026, we are transforming complexity into clarity—providing strategic insights, trusted partnership and a clear pathway to market success. Whether a brand is taking its first step or strengthening its existing presence, we are here to guide its journey into the China market."You are invited to attend the seminar, industry talks, and exclusive briefings. To register or schedule interviews with speakers or Eternal Group representatives, please contact the ccd@eternal.hk . To register for the seminar, please visit: https://bit.ly/3PRfOrM Hashtag: #EternalGroup

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About Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (Stock Code: 6883.HK)

Eternal Beauty Holdings Limited (Eternal Group) is the largest perfume group (apart from brand-owner perfume groups) in China (including Hong Kong and Macao) in terms of retail sales in 2023*. It primarily sells and distributes products procured from third-party brand licensors, and deploys market for these brand licensors, offering such services as brand management, and designing and implementing customized market entry and expansion plans for their brands. The Group boasts large and diversified brand portfolios that include not only perfumes, but also color cosmetics, skincare products, personal care products, eyewear and home fragrances. As at 31 March 2026, it conducted product distribution and market deployment for a total of 75 external brands, including Hermès, Van Cleef & Arpels, Chopard, Albion and Laura Mercier, with products in different pricing tiers and of versatile features that meet the differentiated demands of consumers in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong and/or Macao. Website: www.eternal.hk



*Data source: Frost & Sullivan





About Esxence

Esxence – The Art Perfumery Event has been the International Artistic Perfumery Event since 2009, it represents for professionals and enthusiasts the opportunity to meet the real protagonists of this fascinating world of fragrances, where history and tradition combine with innovation and research. An exhibition area dedicated to excellence, together with a rich and interesting calendar of meetings and events, which offer to the public – last edition reached more than 10,000 attendees – a unique and unmissable experience. Website: http://esxence.com





Eternal Beauty Holdings