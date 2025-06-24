A summer of outstanding entertainment awaits at the award-winning integrated resort, from vibrant poolside attractions to unmissable world-class concerts

In July and August, Grand Resort Deck will be transformed into a color-drenched otherworldly paradise for a pair of playful parties.

The Skytop Wave Pool will be lit up with a rainbow of bright colors, immersive lighting, and scenic design to create a unique tropical jungle atmosphere.

Children can also enjoy the fun and educational Galaxy Kidz summer program along with unmistakable mascot Wavey the Peacock.

The stars will be shining bright at Galaxy Macau this summer, with exclusive performances from a variety of world-class talents.

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 24 June 2025 - Get ready for a summer you will never forget with 'A Summer More Colorful at Galaxy Macau'. From now until the mid of September, the award-winning integrated resort will play host to an exceptional lineup of playful events and outstanding attractions that are set to bring the sunniest of seasons to vibrant life, including special parties at Grand Resort Deck, one-of-a-kind live performances from top musical artists and DJs, family-friendly fun and games with Galaxy Kidz, and much more.If you want to make a splash this summer, Grand Resort Deck is the place to be, as the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool plays host to a sparkling array of water-based fun and immersive experiences for sunseekers of all ages, exclusively for all hotel guests of Galaxy Macau. These include: the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids, featuring 575 meters of laidback aquatic entertainment; the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool, with surf-ready waves up to 1.5 meters high; 150 meters of pristine white sand beach; Waterslide Mountain, with its nine-meter slide tower; and the Kids' Aquatic Play Zone. Children can also enjoy the fun and educational Galaxy Kidz summer program along with unmistakable mascot Wavey the Peacock.In July and August, Grand Resort Deck will be transformed into a color-drenched otherworldly paradise for a pair of playful parties. With the theme of 'Neon Jungle' on Saturday July 19, the Skytop Wave Pool will be lit up with a rainbow of bright colors, immersive lighting, and scenic design to create a unique tropical jungle atmosphere. This vibrant event will feature live performances from some of Hong Kong and Greater China's most popular singers, as well as unmissable sets from top international DJs while guests party and play in the world's largest Skytop Wave Pool. The parties will also feature neon lights and dazzling laser effects, 80 dancers in animal print costumes, a wide selection of irresistible food and refreshing drinks, and interactive props to create the ultimate summer audiovisual experience. Another party will take place on Saturday August 16, stay tuned!To win free tickets to these parties, as well as other special giveaways, make sure that you follow Galaxy Macau's social media platforms. By participating in fun activities and completing designated tasks, you can unlock the opportunity to get free party tickets to enjoy the party with your friends!Elsewhere in the resort, the stars will be shining bright at Galaxy Macau this summer, with exclusive performances from a variety of renowned superstars and music groups. These include: Cantopop legend Jacky Cheung, who will be performing at the state-of-the-art Galaxy Arena from June 20 to July 6; American-Chinese comedy superstar Jimmy O. Yang, who has six sold out shows at Broadway Theatre from July 4 to 6; TF Family will also present an electrifying Summer Games at Galaxy Arena on July 12 to 13; IAN Chan from Hong Kong boy group MIRROR, who will bring his solo concert tour to Galaxy Arena on July 18 and 19; Hong Kong pop-rock band Dear Jane, who will take the stage at Galaxy Arena on September 13; and many more.Guests can also enjoy fascinating exhibitions, such as the Rolex GMT-Master Exhibition, which celebrates the Oyster Perpetual GMT-Master, the iconic timepiece that has become a symbol of humanity's ongoing journey of exploration and connection. Bern Watches and Rolex invite you to explore the exclusive exhibition takes place at Pearl Lobby, Galaxy Promenade from July 3 to 27, and is a must-visit for all chronology connoisseurs. From July 19 to December 31, 2025, the visionary world of France's national treasure designer Bruno Moinard at Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2025 – Special Exhibition will be presented at Galaxy Art. This immersive showcase invites guests into the studio of the legendary interior architect, scenographer, and painter, from expressive sketches to refined design manuscripts.But that's not all! There are even more special attractions and events to be announced in July, including: colorful interactive photo spots spread throughout Galaxy Macau; the not-to-be-missed Summer Color Parade, a resort-wide celebration of music, acrobatics, and playful energy taking place every day throughout the season; limited-time shopping rewards; seasonal delicacies; and much more. Stay tuned!Hashtag: #GalaxyMacau

About Galaxy Macau Integrated Resort

Galaxy Macau™, The World-class Luxury Integrated Resort delivers the "Most Spectacular Entertainment and Leisure Destination in the World". Developed at an investment of HK$43 billion, the property covers 1.1 million-square-meter of unique entertainment and leisure attractions that are unlike anything else in Macau. Eight award-winning world-class luxury hotels provide close to 5,000 rooms, suites and villas. They include Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Broadway Hotel, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, Andaz Macau. Unique to Galaxy Macau, the 75,000-square-meter Grand Resort Deck features the world's longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575-meters, the largest Skytop Wave Pool with waves up to 1.5-meters high and 150-meters pristine white sand beach. Two five-star spas from Banyan Tree Spa Macau and The Ritz- Carlton Spa, Macau help guests relax and rejuvenate.



As the dining destination in Asia, Galaxy Macau offers a wide variety of gastronomic delights, exquisite experiences and ingredients of the finest quality with over 120 dining options from Michelin dining to authentic delicacies.



Embark on a delightful and rewarding journey at Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting some of the world's most iconic luxury brands. Be the first to get the latest limited-edition items; explore fascinating pop-ups by coveted labels and revel in fabulous shopping rewards and privileges. Our VIPs are entitled to a highly-curated experience with dedicated personal shoppers at guests' service, and be invited to exclusive luxury brand events. A different caliber of privileges and rewards also await. Discover the joys of fashion and stand at the forefront of style and sophistication—Galaxy Promenade has everything guests need to stay ahead of the style game.



Galaxy Cinemas takes immersive movie experiences to the next level with the latest audio-visual technology, ultra-luxurious facilities and bespoke services; CHINA ROUGE, one-of-a-kind cabaret lounge that evokes the glamor of Shanghai's golden era with stylish entertainment and customizable surrounds; and Foot Hub, which presents the traditional art of reflexology for authentic relaxation and revitalization. For Authentic Macau Flavours and Vibrant Asian Experiences, Broadway Macau – just a 90-second walk via a bridge from Galaxy Macau, has over 35 Authentic Macau & Asian Flavours at Broadway Food Street. The 2,500-seat Broadway Theatre plays host to world-class entertainers and a diverse array of cultural events.



Meeting, incentive and banquet groups are also catered to with a portfolio of unique venues in Galaxy Macau and an expert service team. Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) is the latest addition to the Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct and will usher in a new era for the MICE industry in Macau. GICC is a world-class event venue featuring 40,000-square-meters of total flexible MICE, and the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena – the largest indoor arena in Macau.



For more details, please visit www.galaxymacau.com, www.broadwaymacau.com.mo and www.galaxyicc.com.





