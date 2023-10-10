- City Developments, GuocoLand, and UOL Group emerged as major winners with more than 7 awards each
- AMO Residence and Lentor Modern clinched all 7 Excellence awards in the Uncompleted Residential category
- Sustainable Spaces was the key theme this year
- Guest-of-Honour Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development & Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, presented the Sustainability Excellence Awards
SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2023 - EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala luncheon and dinner on October 6, held at the newly-opened Pan Pacific Orchard this year.
The celebrations were held in 2 parts, with a luncheon celebrating the top transacting real estate salespersons, and a dinner celebrating the outstanding property developers with their developments.
The prestigious dinner event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore's real estate industry.
"This is our 7th annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards here in Singapore, and our most meaningful edition yet. The theme of this year's awards is 'Sustainable Spaces'. The term 'sustainable' in this context is two-fold. On one hand, it represents our collective effort towards meeting Singapore's net-zero emissions target by 2050. But 'sustainable' also speaks to another critical aspect of our journey. It refers to ensuring affordable and sufficient housing, which meets not only the basic needs but also the aspirations of Singaporeans. It's about making sure every Singapore resident has a place to call home, a space to grow, dream, and thrive." says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.
The gala night was the first EdgeProp Excellence Awards graced by Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee and saw 220 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event is sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, V-Zug Singapore and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific, Official Knowledge Partners KPMG Singapore and CPG Corporation, and Supporting Partners Cosentino and Surface iD Studio.
"Today, we celebrate the success of many outstanding projects, and the collective effort by all to bring our real estate industry to greater heights. These projects are not just developments or assets, but they are the places that many of us proudly call home," says Minister Desmond Lee. "In this vein, I am delighted that the theme of this year's awards is "Sustainable Spaces". Climate change is one of the most pressing, if not the most pressing challenge of our time, and the need for sustainable development has never been more urgent. That is why we launched the Singapore Green Plan 2030 two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic. This Singapore Green Plan is a whole-of-nation movement to galvanise climate action," he adds.
The esteemed judges of EPEA 2022 were Angela Lim, Co-founder of SuMisura; Desmond Sim, CEO of Edmund Tie & Company; Sky Seah, Academic Director at National University of Singapore; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. The sustainability scoring methodology was developed by CPG Corporation, which borrows components from Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) Green Mark Certification Scheme. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat, and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore.
"Lastly, to all the winners of this year's awards, congratulations. You have crafted not just structures from an empty field, but spaces that people are proud to call home. Spaces that welcome friends and family with open arms, spaces that provide comfort and solace after a long day's toil. As we look towards the future, we do so with anticipation for the new heights you will reach and the new boundaries you will break next year." Tong adds.
The gala luncheon in the earlier part of the day was the first dedicated EdgeProp Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Awards to be held, hosting 100 guests in the Real Estate Salesperson industry. It recognises exceptional real estate agents who are the top transactors in their respective categories.
"Elevated inflation and soaring interest rates, compounded by cooling measures and buyers' fatigue, the second half of 2022 and 2023 have proven to be challenging and competitive to most in the industry. Looking ahead, we're in the midst of a big shake-up across various sectors, including real estate, all thanks to the constant progress in technology. Adaptability, embracement of innovation and technology is the compass guiding firms to excel in this modern era." Tong says.
Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:
| Top Developer
| City Developments Limited
| GuocoLand
| UOL Group Limited
| Top Sustainable Developer
by CPG Corporation
| Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments
| Personality of the Year
| Raymond Chia
Group CEO, Chip Eng Seng Corp and SingHaiyi Group
| Top Luxury Development
| One Draycott
| Top Mega Development
| Jadescape
| Top Boutique Development
| One Draycott (Completed category)
Cairnhill 16 (Uncompleted category)
| Top Landed Development
| Belgravia Green (Completed category)
Mount Rosie Signature Collection (Uncompleted category)
| Top Executive Condominium
| Piermont Grand (Completed category)
Copen Grand (Uncompleted category)
| People's Choice
| MeyerHouse (Residential Completed category)
Tembusu Grand (Residential Uncompleted category)
PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay (Hotel)
|
| Completed Category
(TOP obtained between Jan '21 – May '23)
| Uncompleted Category
(Building Under Construction)
(1st caveat between Jan '20 – May '23)
| Residential
| Residential
| Mixed-use
| Top Development
| One Draycott
| AMO Residence
| Lentor Modern
| The Tre Ver
| Blossoms By The Park
|
| Whistler Grand
| The Continuum
|
|
| Residential (Central)
| Residential (Non-central)
| Mixed-use
| Residential (Central)
| Residential (Non-central)
| Mixed-use
| Design Excellence
| One Draycott
| Whistler Grand
| Parksuites
| Blossoms By The Park
| AMO Residence
| Lentor Modern
| Landscape Excellence
| The Hyde
| Whistler Grand
| Jui Residences
| The Continuum
| AMO Residence
| Lentor Modern
| Sustainability Excellence
| One Draycott
| Whistler Grand
|
| Terra Hill
| AMO Residence
| Lentor Modern
| Innovation Excellence
| The Hyde
| Whistler Grand
| Rivière
| Blossoms By The Park
| AMO Residence
| Lentor Modern
| Marketing Excellence
|
|
|
| The Continuum
| AMO Residence
| Lentor Modern
| Showflat Excellence
|
|
|
| The Continuum
| AMO Residence
| Lentor Modern
| Co-living Excellence
| lyf one-north Singapore
| Hotel Development Excellence
| Pan Pacific Orchard
| Best Sustainable Hotel Development
| Garden Pod @ Gardens by the Bay
| Best Rated Hotel Development
| The Barracks Hotel Sentosa
| Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award
| TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - HDB (RENTAL)
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| KAN CHEE HWA
| R017605F
| SURYANA
| R056776D
| TEO KOK CHENG, BENJAMIN
| R026590C
| WAH FOONG PENG
| R008740A
| NIO GEOK BEE
| R028328F
| LEE HUP POON
| P028781H
| TAN HONG LAY
| R023123E
| LIM JUN YANG, RAYNARD
| R051797Z
| WEE CHYE HENG
| R031814D
| SNG WEE SENG
| R058062J
| CHUA HUI CHUANG
| R008712F
|
|
| TOP 8 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (RENTAL)
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| KHOO YI LIANG
| R020260Z
| DEWI AMELIA SOENARYO
| R052795I
| YEO LEE KIOW
| R009549H
| SENG SHIRLEY
| R024448E
| SATO NOZOMI
| R002774C
| TEO AH KUAN
| R041465H
| CYRIL ARMAND TUZEMEN
| R057300D
| TEO BENG TECK, STEVEN
| R002719J
| CHIA WAI KUEN
| R003871J
|
|
| TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - HDB (SALE)
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG
| R009649D
| MUHAMMAD NAZRI BIN AWATH BAOBED
| R055613D
| KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN
| R043039D
| NG GUAN WEE RONY
| R008754A
| CHEE KOK LEONG
| R003489H
| CHOI YONG SUK
| R040965D
| MUHAMAD SOFIAN BIN ROSLAN
| R057585F
| HENG YI MING, JONAH
| R061025B
| NG SER LEONG
| R015104E
| NOOR HAIDI BIN ABDUL MALEK
| R024302J
| TOP 5 TRANSACTOR - EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUM (SALE)
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| TAN CHWOON WEE
| R004046D
| CHONG CHEE HOE
| R030166G
| LIM LAY LIN
| R056864G
| SEAH ZHANG FENG
| R009795D
| LIM KWOK WEI
| R044091H
| GOH JUNRONG, FREDDIE
| R024526J
| GOH SI HUI, SHERRY
| R063753C
| LI YEWEN, ADRIEL
| R045057C
| ZHAO XIAOLEI
| R051311G
| KHOO CHUN HON
| R056279G
| LEE GEK KENG
| R045658Z
| GOH NGEE KHENG
| R056785C
| KOH PING FANG
| R062486E
| TAN YU LIN, LORRAINE
| R057344F
| JOSEPH TAN YONG HEE
| R010501I
| TOH CHEE WEE
| R057673I
| CHUA KHOR JOO
| R009646Z
| ANDY LIM JIAJUN
| R058641F
| HENG SOCK LING
| R012398Z
| GOH YIXUAN
| R066044D
| TOP 6 TRANSACTOR - LANDED
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| CHIA KAR FEI
| R013142G
| ANG GEOK TIN
| R028353G
| LYE IR-WIN, BRUCE
| R005439B
| LIM AI LIAN
| R011680J
| ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG
| R009649D
| LAM WEI JIE, IVAN
| R051132G
| LIM CHEE AIK VINCENT
| R026632B
| NG WEI CHEAH
| R009772E
| AARON YEO YI
| R057749B
| WONG LIN LING
| R045133B
| TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (NEW)
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| LIM HWEE KIAN, EILEEN
| R006329D
| PHAY HONG YONG
| R042473D
| WONG SWEE WAN
| R045358J
| SOON CHEE HENG
| R024244Z
| NG JIAQI
| R053443B
| NG SUK ENG
| R000769F
| LIEW YEOW CHIANG
| R060699I
| PAY CHER HIANG
| R020420C
| TEOH SOO SHENG, ERIC
| R026627F
| JEE YI SZE
| R024065Z
| KOH QIN ZHONG ELAINE
| R053727Z
| JEREMY LEE CHEE WEE
| R027172E
| ONG QUNFENG
| R027588G
| KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN
| R043039D
| JAVEN SOH RUI XIANG
| R059514H
| TENG YIN FERN
| R057040D
| CHONG KWONG YUEN
| R027671I
| SAM EDWARD CHU
| R060725A
| NG HWEE CHING
| R026868F
| ONG JUN YI
| R060904A
| NEO HUEY WEN
| R027227F
|
|
| TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (RESALE)
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG
| R009649D
| YEO LEE KIOW
| R009549H
| FRANSISKA TANUDIDJAJA
| R041991I
| TAN YU LIN, LORRAINE
| R057344F
| HOW HEE HSIANG, RANDALL
| R053956F
| TAN CHOO CHAU
| R018026F
| FLORENCE HO MEI FOONG
| R040261G
| ER SAY LING
| R024060I
| KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN
| R043039D
| TAN AIK HONG, MATTHEW
| R042783J
| LIEW JIA XIAN
| R024647Z
|
|
| TOP 8 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (LUXURY)
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| Business Name
| CEA License No.
| LIM HWEE KIAN, EILEEN
| R006329D
| KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN
| R043039D
| ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG
| R009649D
| NG HWEE CHING
| R026868F
| WONG SWEE WAN
| R045358J
| GAO TINGYU
| R006356A
| NG JIAQI
| R053443B
| YEO LEE KIOW
| R009549H
| FRANSISKA TANUDIDJAJA
| R041991I
| HO KEAT YEW BOB
| R026512A
| CHEN TAILONG JAY
| R002551A
| TAY SZE YONG
| R010436E
| ER SAY LING
| R024060I
| LIM BENG HWEE
| R020253G
| JAVEN SOH RUI XIANG
| R059514H
| HUANG ZECHENG
| R054063G
