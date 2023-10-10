  • City Developments, GuocoLand, and UOL Group emerged as major winners with more than 7 awards each
  • AMO Residence and Lentor Modern clinched all 7 Excellence awards in the Uncompleted Residential category
  • Sustainable Spaces was the key theme this year
  • Guest-of-Honour Mr Desmond Lee, Minister for National Development & Minister-in-charge of Social Services Integration, presented the Sustainability Excellence Awards

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2023 - EdgeProp Singapore has announced the winners of its annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards (EPEA) at a gala luncheon and dinner on October 6, held at the newly-opened Pan Pacific Orchard this year.

LEI_EPEA2023_GALA_DINNER_122_AC.jpg

The celebrations were held in 2 parts, with a luncheon celebrating the top transacting real estate salespersons, and a dinner celebrating the outstanding property developers with their developments.

The prestigious dinner event recognises and celebrates outstanding property developers and their developments that set a benchmark of excellence in Singapore's real estate industry.

"This is our 7th annual EdgeProp Excellence Awards here in Singapore, and our most meaningful edition yet. The theme of this year's awards is 'Sustainable Spaces'. The term 'sustainable' in this context is two-fold. On one hand, it represents our collective effort towards meeting Singapore's net-zero emissions target by 2050. But 'sustainable' also speaks to another critical aspect of our journey. It refers to ensuring affordable and sufficient housing, which meets not only the basic needs but also the aspirations of Singaporeans. It's about making sure every Singapore resident has a place to call home, a space to grow, dream, and thrive." says Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore.

Photo: Minister Desmond Lee giving an opening address
Photo: Minister Desmond Lee giving an opening address
The gala night was the first EdgeProp Excellence Awards graced by Minister for National Development, Desmond Lee and saw 220 guests in attendance, including key VIPs in the real estate industry. The event is sponsored by Geberit Southeast Asia, V-Zug Singapore and Mitsubishi Electric Asia Pacific, Official Knowledge Partners KPMG Singapore and CPG Corporation, and Supporting Partners Cosentino and Surface iD Studio.

"Today, we celebrate the success of many outstanding projects, and the collective effort by all to bring our real estate industry to greater heights. These projects are not just developments or assets, but they are the places that many of us proudly call home," says Minister Desmond Lee. "In this vein, I am delighted that the theme of this year's awards is "Sustainable Spaces". Climate change is one of the most pressing, if not the most pressing challenge of our time, and the need for sustainable development has never been more urgent. That is why we launched the Singapore Green Plan 2030 two years ago, in the midst of the pandemic. This Singapore Green Plan is a whole-of-nation movement to galvanise climate action," he adds.

The esteemed judges of EPEA 2022 were Angela Lim, Co-founder of SuMisura; Desmond Sim, CEO of Edmund Tie & Company; Sky Seah, Academic Director at National University of Singapore; Tang Kok Thye, Associate Partner of ADDP Architects LLP; Yvonne Tan, Director of DP Green; and Bernard Tong, CEO of EdgeProp Singapore. The sustainability scoring methodology was developed by CPG Corporation, which borrows components from Building and Construction Authority's (BCA) Green Mark Certification Scheme. After judging the nominees based on six categories: Landscape, Design, Innovation, Sustainability, Showflat, and Marketing, the aggregated scores were carefully reviewed by KPMG Singapore.

"Lastly, to all the winners of this year's awards, congratulations. You have crafted not just structures from an empty field, but spaces that people are proud to call home. Spaces that welcome friends and family with open arms, spaces that provide comfort and solace after a long day's toil. As we look towards the future, we do so with anticipation for the new heights you will reach and the new boundaries you will break next year." Tong adds.

The gala luncheon in the earlier part of the day was the first dedicated EdgeProp Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Awards to be held, hosting 100 guests in the Real Estate Salesperson industry. It recognises exceptional real estate agents who are the top transactors in their respective categories.

"Elevated inflation and soaring interest rates, compounded by cooling measures and buyers' fatigue, the second half of 2022 and 2023 have proven to be challenging and competitive to most in the industry. Looking ahead, we're in the midst of a big shake-up across various sectors, including real estate, all thanks to the constant progress in technology. Adaptability, embracement of innovation and technology is the compass guiding firms to excel in this modern era." Tong says.

Please refer to the complete list of awards and winners below:

Top Developer
City Developments Limited
GuocoLand
UOL Group Limited
Top Sustainable Developer

by CPG Corporation
Hoi Hup Realty and Sunway Developments
Personality of the Year
Raymond Chia
Group CEO, Chip Eng Seng Corp and SingHaiyi Group
Top Luxury Development
One Draycott
Top Mega Development
Jadescape
Top Boutique Development
One Draycott (Completed category)

Cairnhill 16 (Uncompleted category)
Top Landed Development
Belgravia Green (Completed category)

Mount Rosie Signature Collection (Uncompleted category)
Top Executive Condominium
Piermont Grand (Completed category)

Copen Grand (Uncompleted category)
People's Choice
MeyerHouse (Residential Completed category)

Tembusu Grand (Residential Uncompleted category)

PARKROYAL COLLECTION Marina Bay (Hotel)

Completed Category

(TOP obtained between Jan '21 – May '23)
Uncompleted Category

(Building Under Construction)

(1st caveat between Jan '20 – May '23)
Residential
Residential
Mixed-use
Top Development
One Draycott
AMO Residence
Lentor Modern
The Tre Ver
Blossoms By The Park

Whistler Grand
The Continuum


Residential (Central)
Residential (Non-central)
Mixed-use
Residential (Central)
Residential (Non-central)
Mixed-use
Design Excellence
One Draycott
Whistler Grand
Parksuites
Blossoms By The Park
AMO Residence
Lentor Modern
Landscape Excellence
The Hyde
Whistler Grand
Jui Residences
The Continuum
AMO Residence
Lentor Modern
Sustainability Excellence
One Draycott
Whistler Grand

Terra Hill
AMO Residence
Lentor Modern
Innovation Excellence
The Hyde
Whistler Grand
Rivière
Blossoms By The Park
AMO Residence
Lentor Modern
Marketing Excellence



The Continuum
AMO Residence
Lentor Modern
Showflat Excellence



The Continuum
AMO Residence
Lentor Modern
Co-living Excellence
lyf one-north Singapore
Hotel Development Excellence
Pan Pacific Orchard
Best Sustainable Hotel Development
Garden Pod @ Gardens by the Bay
Best Rated Hotel Development
The Barracks Hotel Sentosa

Real Estate Salesperson Excellence Award
TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - HDB (RENTAL)
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
KAN CHEE HWA
R017605F
SURYANA
R056776D
TEO KOK CHENG, BENJAMIN
R026590C
WAH FOONG PENG
R008740A
NIO GEOK BEE
R028328F
LEE HUP POON
P028781H
TAN HONG LAY
R023123E
LIM JUN YANG, RAYNARD
R051797Z
WEE CHYE HENG
R031814D
SNG WEE SENG
R058062J
CHUA HUI CHUANG
R008712F


TOP 8 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (RENTAL)
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
KHOO YI LIANG
R020260Z
DEWI AMELIA SOENARYO
R052795I
YEO LEE KIOW
R009549H
SENG SHIRLEY
R024448E
SATO NOZOMI
R002774C
TEO AH KUAN
R041465H
CYRIL ARMAND TUZEMEN
R057300D
TEO BENG TECK, STEVEN
R002719J
CHIA WAI KUEN
R003871J


TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - HDB (SALE)
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG
R009649D
MUHAMMAD NAZRI BIN AWATH BAOBED
R055613D
KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN
R043039D
NG GUAN WEE RONY
R008754A
CHEE KOK LEONG
R003489H
CHOI YONG SUK
R040965D
MUHAMAD SOFIAN BIN ROSLAN
R057585F
HENG YI MING, JONAH
R061025B
NG SER LEONG
R015104E
NOOR HAIDI BIN ABDUL MALEK
R024302J
TOP 5 TRANSACTOR - EXECUTIVE CONDOMINIUM (SALE)
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
TAN CHWOON WEE
R004046D
CHONG CHEE HOE
R030166G
LIM LAY LIN
R056864G
SEAH ZHANG FENG
R009795D
LIM KWOK WEI
R044091H
GOH JUNRONG, FREDDIE
R024526J
GOH SI HUI, SHERRY
R063753C
LI YEWEN, ADRIEL
R045057C
ZHAO XIAOLEI
R051311G
KHOO CHUN HON
R056279G
LEE GEK KENG
R045658Z
GOH NGEE KHENG
R056785C
KOH PING FANG
R062486E
TAN YU LIN, LORRAINE
R057344F
JOSEPH TAN YONG HEE
R010501I
TOH CHEE WEE
R057673I
CHUA KHOR JOO
R009646Z
ANDY LIM JIAJUN
R058641F
HENG SOCK LING
R012398Z
GOH YIXUAN
R066044D
TOP 6 TRANSACTOR - LANDED
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
CHIA KAR FEI
R013142G
ANG GEOK TIN
R028353G
LYE IR-WIN, BRUCE
R005439B
LIM AI LIAN
R011680J
ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG
R009649D
LAM WEI JIE, IVAN
R051132G
LIM CHEE AIK VINCENT
R026632B
NG WEI CHEAH
R009772E
AARON YEO YI
R057749B
WONG LIN LING
R045133B
TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (NEW)
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
LIM HWEE KIAN, EILEEN
R006329D
PHAY HONG YONG
R042473D
WONG SWEE WAN
R045358J
SOON CHEE HENG
R024244Z
NG JIAQI
R053443B
NG SUK ENG
R000769F
LIEW YEOW CHIANG
R060699I
PAY CHER HIANG
R020420C
TEOH SOO SHENG, ERIC
R026627F
JEE YI SZE
R024065Z
KOH QIN ZHONG ELAINE
R053727Z
JEREMY LEE CHEE WEE
R027172E
ONG QUNFENG
R027588G
KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN
R043039D
JAVEN SOH RUI XIANG
R059514H
TENG YIN FERN
R057040D
CHONG KWONG YUEN
R027671I
SAM EDWARD CHU
R060725A
NG HWEE CHING
R026868F
ONG JUN YI
R060904A
NEO HUEY WEN
R027227F


TOP 10 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (RESALE)
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG
R009649D
YEO LEE KIOW
R009549H
FRANSISKA TANUDIDJAJA
R041991I
TAN YU LIN, LORRAINE
R057344F
HOW HEE HSIANG, RANDALL
R053956F
TAN CHOO CHAU
R018026F
FLORENCE HO MEI FOONG
R040261G
ER SAY LING
R024060I
KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN
R043039D
TAN AIK HONG, MATTHEW
R042783J
LIEW JIA XIAN
R024647Z


TOP 8 TRANSACTOR - CONDO (LUXURY)
Business Name
CEA License No.
Business Name
CEA License No.
LIM HWEE KIAN, EILEEN
R006329D
KUAH KAI PIN, KAVIN
R043039D
ADRIAN LIM LING CHONG
R009649D
NG HWEE CHING
R026868F
WONG SWEE WAN
R045358J
GAO TINGYU
R006356A
NG JIAQI
R053443B
YEO LEE KIOW
R009549H
FRANSISKA TANUDIDJAJA
R041991I
HO KEAT YEW BOB
R026512A
CHEN TAILONG JAY
R002551A
TAY SZE YONG
R010436E
ER SAY LING
R024060I
LIM BENG HWEE
R020253G
JAVEN SOH RUI XIANG
R059514H
HUANG ZECHENG
R054063G
In no particular order and the list is longer than 10 because there are a few persons with the same number of transactions.

Hashtag: #EdgeProp

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About EdgeProp Singapore

EdgeProp Singapore offers real estate news and analytics to homebuyers and investors. EdgeProp Singapore is also the property section of The Edge Singapore, a business and investment weekly publication established in Nov 2001.


EdgeProp Singapore