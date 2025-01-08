Founded in 2004 by Master Louis Cheung, Divineway Fengshui provides services rooted in traditional Chinese and Taoist principles, including Bazi readings, Feng Shui audits, and Taoist rituals. The organisation emphasises the importance of understanding ancient practices while adapting them to contemporary contexts. Divineway Fengshui has gradually expanded its offerings to cater to a wider range of needs, aiming to make these traditional methods relevant and practical in today's world. The focus remains on supporting individuals and families in creating harmonious and balanced environments. Quotes "Through this book, I aim to provide an introduction to Divine Magic and its relevance to personal and spiritual growth" says Master Louis Cheung. "It reflects my engagement with Taoist traditions and their application to everyday life". Master Louis Cheung explores Liu Ren Divine Magic with a focus on clarity and accessibility. His work offers readers an opportunity to deepen their understanding of this ancient art within a modern framework.

