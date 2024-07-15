Date: Friday, 2nd August 2024
Time: 08:30-09:30am (Hong Kong Time)
Presented by: Mr. Scott Price, Group Chief Executive and
Mr. Clem Constantine, Group Chief Financial Officer and Property Director
Kindly RSVP by clicking here to complete the form on or before Friday, 26th July 2024.
To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call ten minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A replay of the call will be available via webcast on DFI Retail Group's investor relations website.
Should you have any queries please email us at DFIComms@DFIretailgroup.com.
Hashtag: #DFIRetailGroup
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
DFI Retail Group
DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading pan-Asian retailer. The Group provides quality and value to Asian consumers by offering leading brands, a compelling retail experience and great service; all delivered through a strong store network supported by efficient supply chains.
The Group (including associates and joint ventures) operates under a number of well-known brands across food, convenience, health and beauty, home furnishings, restaurants and other retailing.
Investors
Media
Christine Chung
DFI Retail Group