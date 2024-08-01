DFI Retail Group (the 'Group') is a leading pan-Asian retailer. At 30th June 2024, the Group and its associates and joint ventures operated some 11,000 outlets with more than 5,000 stores operated by subsidiaries. The Group together with associates and joint ventures employed over 200,000 people with some 47,000 people employed by subsidiaries. The Group had total annual revenue in 2023 exceeding US$26 billion and reported revenue exceeding US$9 billion. The Group provides quality and value to Asian consumers by offering leading brands, a compelling retail experience and great service; all delivered through a strong store network supported by efficient supply chains. The Group (including associates and joint ventures) operates under a number of well-known brands across six divisions. The principal brands are: Food Wellcome in Hong Kong S.A.R.; Yonghui on the Chinese mainland; Cold Storage and Giant in Singapore; and Robinsons in the Philippines. Convenience 7-Eleven in Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Singapore and Southern China. Health and Beauty Mannings on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R.; Guardian in Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore and Vietnam. Home Furnishings IKEA in Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Indonesia and Taiwan. Restaurants Hong Kong Maxim's group on the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau S.A.R., Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Other Retailing Robinsons in the Philippines operating department stores, specialty and DIY stores. The Group's parent company, DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited, is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing in the equity shares (transition) category of the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's businesses are managed from Hong Kong by DFI Retail Group Management Services Limited through its regional offices. DFI Retail Group is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group. Investors

