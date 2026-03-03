Lincoln Pan

DFI RETAIL GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED



PRELIMINARY ANNOUNCEMENT OF RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2025





INTRODUCTION



It is my honour and privilege to join DFI Retail Group (‘DFI’ or the ‘Group’) as Chairman of the Board, supporting Group Chief Executive, Scott Price, and his leadership team in executing its strategic priorities and delivering shareholder returns. On behalf of the Board, I would also like to express our gratitude to John Witt for his invaluable contributions to DFI over many years.





As Asia’s leading multi-format retail platform, DFI has a unique set of assets – strong customer trust, an extensive store network across markets, deep data insights from a powerful loyalty programme, and a strengthening Own Brand portfolio – that will serve as a foundation for growth over the coming years.





Amid macroeconomic volatility and evolving consumer needs, the Group has been responding effectively through a stronger value proposition and enhanced omnichannel capabilities. This strategy is yielding early and encouraging results, demonstrated by a 35% increase in underlying profit in 2025. We remain particularly optimistic about the growth prospects in Health & Beauty and Convenience, as well as the opportunities emerging in digital.



